Jordan Jones ready to ‘kick on’ after troubled Rangers stay ends with League One transfer

Jordan Jones’ troubled stay at Rangers is over after the Northern Ireland winger moved to England’s League One on a permanent deal.

The 26-year-old has signed for Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee after making only 19 appearances and scoring one goal for the Gers in a two-year stay.

The move from Kilmarnock to Ibrox had initially been described as a ‘dream come true’ by the Middlesbrough Academy graduate but it soon turned into a nightmare.

The trials began when Jones was sent off in his first Old Firm derby, injuring himself in the process of a challenge on Moritz Bauer and angering his boss Steven Gerrard, who said Jones had ‘everything to do’ to get back into the team.

So it proved as Jones started only once more during that 19/20 season and more tribulations were to follow during the next campaign.

The winger was initially praised by Gerrard as a ‘real threat’ during his first game of the 20/21 season, an 18 minute substitute appearance against Willem II in the Europa League.

However, things turned sour once more when Jones was suspended by Rangers – and then given a seven-game ban by the Scottish FA - following a 'breach' of the club's Covid-19 regulations, missing Northern Ireland’s crunch Euro 2020 play-offs as a result.

That would prove the end of his Ibrox career as Jones didn’t play another competitive minute for the first team and was sent to Sunderland on loan in January.

Now he can at least close a difficult chapter and start afresh at Wigan Athletic, who will be keen to improve on their 20th place finish in England’s third tier last season.

“I’m over the moon – the move has been in the pipeline for a few weeks so I’m just thankful to be here and I cannot wait to get started and kick on,” said Jones.

“I spoke to the manager and a few of the players, and it seems there is such a positive vibe around the place at the minute - it’s something that I want to be a part of.

“They’ve got a clear vision with how they want to play football; playing attacking football and getting as many results as we can."

A return to regular game-time for Jones would, of course, be a boost for international boss Ian Baraclough as the winger has impressed since making his debut for Northern Ireland in 2017 and the manager has seen his side struggle for attacking impetus, scoring only six goals in 10 competitive games since he took the reins.