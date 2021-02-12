Kilmarnock boss Wright swoops to confirm signing of Northern Ireland striker Lafferty until end of season

Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty has become new Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright's first signing at the club after taking over earlier in the week.

The 33-year-old has joined on a deal until the end of the season and could make his debut against his former club Rangers on Saturday.

Lafferty had looked set to join Romanian side Sepsi earlier this week, however a deal could not be reached, while talks with other Romanian sides also fell through.

But Wright has offered his fellow Northern Irishman a lifeline, bringing him back to the Scottish Premiership and offering him the chance to help lead Killie away from the drop zone and also impress Ian Baraclough ahead of next month's World Cup qualifiers.

The move was one that needed to be made at Rugby Park after Wright bemoaned his side's lack of finishing in their 1-0 defeat to Motherwell on Wednesday.

Kilmarnock are third bottom of the league, just a point clear of the play-off spot and four off the automatic relegation place. Winger Chris Burke is their top scorer with seven league goals so far this term.

Lafferty played in the Scottish Premiership as recently as the 2018/19 season, when he scored four league goals for Rangers. He enjoyed his most prolific season in the division in the 17/18 campaign, scoring 12 goals for Hearts.

The Enniskillen man has had a storied career, having stops at Burnley, Darlington and Norwich City in England, as well as brief spells with Sion (Switzerland), Caykur Rizespor (Turkey), Sarpsborg 08 (Norway) and Palermo and Reggina (both Italy).

What he will offer Kilmarnock is a proven finisher at the top level of Scottish football and, if he can find his scoring boots, then he could yet play a vital role for Northern Ireland against Italy and Bulgaria.