Kilmarnock interested in making former Northern Ireland striker Warren Feeney their new manager

Kilmarnock could be set to appoint another former Northern Ireland international as their manager.

The Scottish Championship club dismissed Tommy Wright as their boss 10 days ago and the Belfast Telegraph understands Warren Feeney is under serious consideration for the vacant position.

Feeney is available after leaving Bulgarian outfit OFC Pirin Blagoevgrad last month.

The 40 year-old, who has also managed Linfield, Newport County and Ards, garnered great praise in Bulgaria after leading Pirin to their top division before leaving by mutual consent.

Killie are understood to be conducting interviews in Glasgow over the next few days as they step up the recruitment of a new manager.

Reports in Scotland suggest Feeney’s biggest challenger could be ex-Celtic and Scotland midfielder Paul Hartley, who led Dundee to promotion from the Championship in 2014.

Steven Naismith is also believed to be in the frame, while Neil Lennon has been mentioned but it is unclear if he is interested in the role, having left Celtic earlier this year.

Killie currently lie third in the Scottish Championship four points behind leaders Arbroath.

The Ayrshire club are desperate for promotion having been relegated from the Scottish Premiership last season.