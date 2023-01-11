Kyle Lafferty fired up to take on Celtic after serving 10-game ban, says Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes

Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty is desperate to be unleashed against Celtic this weekend, according to Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes.

The Fermanagh man was hit with a 10-game ban by the Scottish FA after being caught using sectarian language on video but he could make his long-awaited return against the Hoops in Saturday’s Scottish League Cup Semi-Final.

Lafferty was booted out of the Northern Ireland squad after the incident occurred during a team bonding session in September.

The 35-year-old accepted the ban, saying: “I absolutely accept that I should not have responded to provocation in that manner.”

Kilmarnock had already “substantially” fined the former Rangers and Hearts forward and he committed to working with Scotland’s leading anti-sectarian charity Nil By Mouth, which provides education and training developed to tackle sectarianism in society.

Now his ban is over, McInnes says Lafferty is raring to go again.

“He was doing star jumps outside my office this morning and brought me breakfast,” the Killie boss revealed. “I know how much he wants to play. He is bursting to get involved. It has been torture for him missing out. Any player can accept and deal with injuries if you are missing four, five, six months with injury.

“Kyle has not been injured, he is fit and running about and training. He has been really supportive. He has been at every game except Celtic Park on Saturday supporting the team and he has had a big role to play in and around the dressing room.”

McInnes added: “We just need him between now and the end of the season to play a big role on the pitch. I have a strong squad, good options. It is going to be tough for me leaving certain players out but everyone is bursting to play, Kyle included.

“Having him back is great, I have leaned heavily on him and having that big-game player with his experience is something any manager would turn to.”

Lafferty’s return comes after Kilmarnock’s options up front were also enhanced by the signing of fellow Northern Ireland international and former Blackpool and Rotherham United striker Kyle Vassell from San Diego Loyal, plus the return to fitness of Scott Robinson.

The former Burnley striker started for Kilmarnock’s reserves at the weekend as they crushed Queen of the South 7-0.

“That will be a step towards seeing his availability, but it is a big game and he normally delivers a big performance,” McInnes said. “I said a couple of weeks ago that the January window feels like I have signed three players already. It feels like all of a sudden I have some firepower.”

Killie lost 2-0 to Celtic in the cinch Premiership at Parkhead on Saturday but McInnes wants his players to focus only on providing a Cup shock.

“I told the players on Saturday that we need to bounce back in to work on Monday and try to enjoy the week,” said the former Aberdeen boss.

“There are loads of other clubs who would love for it to be them and have the opportunity.

“It is a big ask and it is going to take a massive performance but I am not one to overly worry about Celtic.

“We know what Celtic are: a strong side, good individuals, great options for the manager.

“We have to go with the belief and the mindset that there is big performance in us to try and upset the odds and I believe there is.

“I want us to enjoy this week I don’t want to turn up at kick-off having been worried all week about Celtic and the situation.”