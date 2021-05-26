Kyle Lafferty set to leave Killmarnock after relegation, says Tommy Wright

Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright is resigned to losing striker Kyle Lafferty after the club’s failure to retain their Scottish Premiership status.

A 4-2 aggregate defeat to Championship runners-up Dundee confirmed an end to Killie’s 28-year stay in Scotland’s top flight.

Northern Ireland striker Lafferty’s goal failed to spark a fightback and Wright now has a massive rebuilding job at Rugby Park.

The Fermanagh man bagged 13 goals in as many games after joining the club in February but it wasn’t enough to keep Killie with the big guns and Lafferty is now expected to be on his travels again.

When asked about Lafferty, Wright said: “I don’t think he’ll be with us. I’d like him here but we’ll have to wait and see.”

While former Northern Ireland stopper Wright has two years left on his Killie deal, Lafferty’s short-term contract expires this summer.

Wright added: “What I’ve seen isn’t what this club deserves.

“Some will be natural wastage, some loans will go back and some will not get offered contracts - well, quite a lot. This is the most difficult thing I’ve had in professional football.”

Lafferty, who was praised for addressing disgruntled fans after suffering relegation, joined Killie after a collapsed move to Romania but now he will assess more attractive offers.

With Kilmarnock being the 14th club of the 33-year-old’s career, the hitman, who started at Burnley, could be off on his travels again. As his playing future needs to be resolved, he may not feature in Ian Baraclough’s squad for Northern Ireland’s friendlies against Malta and Ukraine.

Northern Ireland Under-21 defender Daniel Finlayson, meanwhile, has joined St Mirren on a permanent two-year deal following a successful loan spell with the club.