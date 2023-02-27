Kyogo Furuhashi reaps the rewards, beams Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou

Viaplay Cup Final

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou felt two-goal Kyogo Furuhashi epitomised the hard work that brought his side more silverware as a 2-1 win over Rangers sealed the Viaplay Cup.

The Japanese striker supplied two close-range finishes as the Scottish champions retained the trophy at Hampden.

Furuhashi also hit a double in last season’s final against Hibernian and Postecoglou stressed how well-deserved his glory is.

“It’s invaluable to have a player who is willing to do everything in his power to help the team,” he said.

“It’s not just about his goals. Obviously the goals are the most important thing but he just works so hard. He is not floating about out there just waiting for a chance, he is running his socks off to do what other strikers won’t do because he knows it’s the right thing for the team.

“Players at this club are often measured by how they perform on the biggest of stages and he delivers again.

“You look at his size and the players he is up against and he doesn’t shirk anything. He puts the opposition under pressure, he is so clever with his movement, and he wants to be front and centre when the opportunities are there.

“He was outstanding and he has been outstanding from the moment he joined this club.”

Postecoglou has now won three of the four trophies handed out since he arrived in Scotland and his team are chasing a treble this season.

“The players and staff have worked awfully hard and part of the process is to get rewarded at some point so you can keep working hard,” he said.

“The boys got their rewards which is well deserved and we know what it means for our supporters.”

Furuhashi gave Celtic a deserved half-time lead and doubled their advantage 11 minutes into the second half but Rangers soon made a game of it after Alfredo Morelos notched following a set-piece.

“It’s a cup final and rarely will one side dominate, although I thought we were fantastic in terms of our football in such a big game with the atmosphere the way it was, we scored two excellent goals,” Postecoglou said.

“Credit to Rangers, they stuck in there and went a bit more direct and we had to defend a lot and they got some encouragement from their goal.

“But we have a real resilient group of players and the back four were outstanding in dealing with what they needed to deal with in terms of crosses.

“We had to navigate a sticky patch and finished strong and probably should have put the game away but we earned it by doing all the facets of the game.”

Celtic captain Callum McGregor described Furuhashi as a “superstar” after his 23rd and 24th goals of the season secured the silverware.

“He is a superstar, I can’t talk highly enough about him,” said McGregor.

“In our system, the striker has to be really disciplined and be in between the posts and again today he is in there with two great finishes, finishing off the team moves.

“It takes a lot of discipline to play in that position and that is two finals in a row he has scored the two goals that has won it.”

McGregor was adamant that Celtic were well worthy of the win against their Old Firm rivals.

The Scotland midfielder said: “First half, I thought we were really good, really dominant in the game and probably unlucky to go in (just) one up.

“In the second half we had to show a slightly different side to us.

“They probably got on top of the game for 15-20 minutes and then we had to find our way back but I think that always happens in finals.”

McGregor had less to say when asked about Gers striker Fashion Sakala, who had been quoted as saying Rangers were a better team and a better club than Celtic in the build-up to the game.

He said: “We will let you write (about) that but again for us, we do our talking on the pitch.”