Kyogo Furuhashi return would give Celtic a timely boost for League Cup final

All eyes will be on Hampden Park this weekend as the first piece of silverware is up for grabs in the Premier Sports Cup final with Celtic and Hibernian going head-to-head.

Celtic, as you’d expect, are overwhelming favourites and it would be a major surprise if they didn’t overcome Hibernian to get Ange Postecoglou up and running on the trophy front.

Current form definitely has a part to play, psychologically anyway, and Celtic arrive at the showpiece event having won 14 of their last 16 games in all competitions, which is an incredible run.

An impressive trait of Postecoglou is that he never seems to get carried away at any moment. He’s always focused on what’s next rather than revelling in the game that’s just been. He quickly deals with the result then swiftly moves on and no doubt he will be reaffirming to his players that they have no divine right to win the Cup because they’re on a good run of form. They’ll win the Cup if they perform to their capabilities. That’s the key for Celtic, show no signs of complacency and use the momentum from recent results to get the job done.

The game itself will be a new experience for a lot of the Celtic players like Tony Ralston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt and Liel Abada, as they will represent the Hoops in a major Cup final for the first time.

They came to Celtic for days like this, to challenge for silverware. The experience of Callum McGregor and Tom Rogic in particular will be crucial, having been there and done it so many times, and they’ll look to prompt another trophy haul under the leadership of Postecoglou.

As an Old Firm manager, supporters will always remember you by the number of trophies you deliver during your time in charge. Postecoglou will be fully aware of that so he’ll be desperate to get his maiden trophy at the club and show that his side really are the real deal.

He knew when he took over he had a big overhaul on his hands but considering where they’ve come from, I’m not too sure many would have envisaged the progress as quickly.

Ahead of the game there are a few fitness concerns for Postecoglou. Japanese talisman Kyogo Furuhashi is the biggest one after he injured his hamstring in a dead-rubber of a Europa League tie against Real Betis. They have managed to manoeuvre their way through the last couple of league games against Motherwell and Ross County but without doubt they have missed their diminutive striker in every aspect.

Postecoglou has had to improvise in Furuhashi’s absence with David Turnbull playing as a false nine against Motherwell and although they won the game with a degree of comfort, they didn’t have the same fluency or dynamism in the final third.

Abada was the lone frontman on Wednesday night in Dingwall and although he scored, he looked like a wideman playing out of position but he did a job for the team which shows the togetherness within the group.

Not only would Furuhashi’s availability give his team-mates a lift, the Celtic supporters would be ecstatic if he made their biggest game of the season. They idolise him because of his all-action style and boundless energy in games. All supporters ask for is for players to give everything in games and Furuhashi certainly does that and some.

I genuinely think supporters only fully appreciate how good a player is and how important he is when he’s not playing and that will certainly be the case with Furuhashi. He initiates the team’s press, he makes darting dynamic runs in behind central defenders to stretch the game and he continually gets himself into goalscoring positions within the 18-yard box.

He must be a midfield player’s dream to play with, and a winger’s one as well. I’m sure the Hibs defenders will be desperately hoping he isn’t 100% fit because if he is it makes their jobs even more difficult to carry out.

Hibs are a hard team to judge due to their downturn in performances since their impressive semi-final win over Rangers in November. Subsequently, Jack Ross lost his job and interim manager David Gray, who scored the winning goal for Hibs in the 2016 Scottish Cup final, has been tasked with bringing the League Cup to Easter Road for the first time since 2007. If he manages to do so, he will further ingrain his name into the history books of his beloved Hibs.

They did manage a morale-boosting victory over Dundee on Tuesday night, which should pick up their spirits, but there’s still major improvement needed from that 90 minutes.

For Hibs to upset the odds, Gray will have to hope his players can replicate that outstanding performance against Rangers four weeks ago. The concern is that they may have peaked in that game because they haven’t got anywhere near that level since. It’s up to the players to dispel that myth.

The manager and the team know they have it in them but the challenge is bringing it out when it really matters and tomorrow it certainly matters. Players destined for the top deliver on the big stage and Hibs have plenty of potential, so the stage awaits them.

When you look throughout the Hibs squad, you can’t help but be impressed with some of their players. Martin Boyle is the obvious stand-out after his hat-trick heroics against managerless Rangers in the previous round, as is Kevin Nisbet, who is a current Scotland international. There have been doubts about the Celtic defence from some quarters so those two will have to be at their optimum if they are to carry a threat and pressurise Carter-Vickers and Starfelt.

So come tomorrow evening will it be the experience of Postecoglou or the inexperienced Gray who will watch their team lift the trophy?

The managers have a major part to play, of course they do, but once the referee blows the whistle to start the game, the onus and responsibility is passed over to the players and hero status awaits the winners.