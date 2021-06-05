Lennon insists he still has more to offer as a manager as he blasts Celtic fans for angry Parkhead protests

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon has blasted the Parkhead fans for making his final two years with the club "joyless", despite winning the treble in 2020.

The Lurgan man left Celtic in February after their bid to win 10 titles in a row fell flat and fans' began to protest outside the club's stadium at the results.

Rivals Rangers would go on to claim the title, while the Hoops finished the season without a trophy after being knocked out of the Betfred and Scottish Cups.

The protests began after Celtic's tame elimination from the Betfred Cup by Ross County, and it was after a league defeat to the same opposition that Lennon's second spell in charge came to an end.

By the time he left, things behind the scenes had soured considerably, while fans had continued to publicly protest, and Lennon has hit out at the "new breed of supporters".

"Speaking to the players the next day (after the League Cup loss to Ross County) they were really disturbed and upset by that," Lennon told The Times.

"Literally upset by it. That was the first cup defeat in 35/36 games. It was the end of an unbelievable cycle of success and for them to be treated that way was bewildering. They should have been lauded for it rather than abused.

"They were getting pelted with missiles. It was very sad. There was a new breed of supporters that I had nothing in common with and who belie the values of the club. They are the ones that are giving the club a bad name.

"It was definitely a situation like no other. You're going for the tenth title in a row and that was an obsession for the fans, an unhealthy obsession I felt. And we were in the midst of a pandemic where nothing was normal.

"So you put that together and there were a lot of things that were out of your control as a manager.

"I had nothing in common with those supporters and the way they treated Dermot and Peter as well, shocking.

"Considering in December we had just finished off another treble, two months later you are out the door.

Old foes: Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said he was sad to see Neil Lennon leaving Celtic

"The whole thing seemed joyless. There was no credit it for it. It was just 'yeah Celtic have won another treble, move on'. There was a lack of joy around the place and that was really difficult.

"You are in the game to enjoy it. It was all about the football but this season football took second place to a lot of things.

"I wouldn't say I was hurt, I was more bewildered by it and the lack of time and the lack of faith that people showed in me.

"It's basically fans I'm referring to more than anything else.

"I can walk away with 21 medals as a player and a manager, the first guy to do the treble as both a player and a manager. If that doesn't mean a lot to other people, it means a lot to me."

Something else that rankled with Lennon was claims that he is out of touch with modern tactics and that he needed to change up his style of play to keep up with Steven Gerrard at Rangers.

However, the 49-year-old offered a rebuttal, using his record during his time in charge of the Hoops to suggest that those notions are far from the mark.

The Northern Irishman added: "People say 'he's not that good' or 'he's a dinosaur'. A dinosaur at 49 is strange. Eighteen months ago I beat Lazio in Rome, the first Celtic manager to do that.

"It's about changing the public's perception but then again it's not really their perception I want to change it's the owner, chairman or chief executive of a club.

"Does it grate on me? Of course it does. It's just absolute nonsense. I'd just won a treble so if I'm a dinosaur what does that make all the rest? It's not like we played route one football.

"We were flexible with changes, we could play a diamond or a back three or 4-3-3, I had young coaches like John Kennedy, Damien Duff and Gavin Strachan who were very forward thinking and our coaching methods were all geared for the modern player.

"It's just a throwaway remark that is just completely untrue. Young dinosaur! T-Rex!"