‘Let the boys go’: Kyle Lafferty speaks to Kilmarnock fans outside stadium as boss Tommy Wright admits team ‘let them down’ after relegation

Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright during the Scottish Premiership Play-Off Finals, first leg match at Kilmac Stadium, Dundee.

Kyle Lafferty found the net for the 13th time in as many games but ultimately couldn't keep Kilmarnock up. Pic: PA

Kyle Lafferty emerged from his club’s Rugby Park stadium after last night’s relegation and pleaded with supporters to let him and his team-mates leave.

A group of disgruntled fans had gathered outside the ground to protest against the club's head of football operations James Fowler after a 4-2 aggregate defeat to Championship runners-up Dundee confirmed an end to Killie’s 28-year stay in Scotland’s top flight.

It was despite the efforts of Northern Ireland striker Lafferty, who bagged 13 goals in as many games since joining the club in February.

He even scored from the spot during last night’s 2-1 home defeat but was left with an uncertain future as Kilmarnock dropped into the Championship and his short-term contract expires this summer.

"We've let you all down, we know we have,” Lafferty said to the fans, before one responded that ‘YOU haven’t let them down’ and demanded that other people from the club came out to speak.

Lafferty continued: "We've let you all down, we weren't good enough all season. There are boys who have been at the club ten years, of course they’re hurting. The kit man is crying.

"That was one of the team talks this morning. We said we would do it for them - but obviously we couldn't.

"There were too many mistakes that we can’t go back on. But can you let the lads go?"

Inside the ground, Lafferty’s compatriot and Killie boss Tommy Wright was left to mull over the first relegation of his managerial career, having taken the reigns in February.

Speaking to the media, he insisted it is his players who must take a long, hard look at themselves after their feeble attempt at overturning last week's 2-1 first-leg defeat at Dens.

Their hopes of escaping relegation were done inside 12 minutes of the Rugby Park return as goals from Danny Mullen and former Killie defender Lee Ashcroft sealed another 2-1 win for James McPake's team - and the fate of Wright's side, who did pull one back with that Lafferty penalty.

While the group of fans gathered outside the ground, Wright said: "I just feel sorry for them.

"I've let them down and ultimately the players have let themselves and let the club down.

"But I'll take my responsibility myself as well. I'm not ducking anything.

"I thought I could get us out of it but unfortunately I didn't.

"We didn't do enough. We didn't compete enough. Dundee were stronger but they didn't have to do a lot to win either game.

"We gifted them three out of four goals.

"The first goal tonight is absolutely embarrassing from our point of view. No-one took responsibility and we end up behind the eight-ball within the first 15 minutes.

"The second goal is a wee bit unfortunate because Kirk (Broadfoot) and Zeno (Rossi) collide and leave a free header for Ashcroft.

"Too many players haven't turned up and not just in the play-off games - it's all season.

"That's 24 defeats this season in 40 games if you count this as two league games in. That says a lot about the squad.

"We've been gifting goals away. The first day I arrived I told them if they do the basics, defend well and take responsibility you can stay in the league.

"But we haven't done that. They haven't done it all season.

"It takes a mental capacity to see out games that you're not doing well in and to fight for your team.

"But it hasn't happened here for a period of time.

"It surprised me on Thursday that Dundee were hungrier - it shocked me tonight because I didn't think we could be that bad again, and we were.

"We've got what we deserved."

While Wright - who still has two years left on his Killie deal - is now left to mull over what comes next, McPake is dreaming of his club's return to the big time.

The Dundee boss, who was handed the job after the Taysiders were relegated two years ago, said: "It means so much to everyone at the club.

"I don't think it will sink in but as a young manager it means the world.

"It is the proudest moment of my career because I have had many sore ones.

"I have failed but I will always dream.

"At the start of the season it was my dream to take this club back into the Premiership and now it is real.

"It is all about the players and to a man they have been unbelievable."