Lyons hails Wright's influence as key reasoning behind signing two-year deal with Kilmarnock

Midfielder Brad Lyons has admitted getting the chance to play under Tommy Wright was a big reason behind signing a two-year deal with Kilmarnock.

The former Coleraine man has made the switch from Blackburn Rovers to the Scottish Championship side and will be at Rugby Park until the summer of 2023.

Lyons went on loan and helped Morecambe achieve promotion to League One last season, winning the play-off final at Wembley, but his contract at Ewood Park expired leaving him without a club.

This will be his second spell in Scotland having already spent time on loan at St Mirren in 2019 and the 24-year-old is eager to get the chance to work with Wright.

“It feels brilliant to be a Kilmarnock player and I’m so thankful to the manager for bringing me to such a big club. He’s really well known and respected in Northern Ireland and it was a no brainer to come and play under him," said Lyons.

“I had a great run with Morecambe and to experience Wembley. It was a great experience and one I’ll never forget and hopefully we can experience promotion here too.

“I’m an all-round midfielder. I don’t mind doing the defensive duties and then trying to get forward as much as possible. Hopefully I can help the team and add more goals to my game.”

After five years with Coleraine, in which he was consistently one of their best performers, Lyons earned the move across the water to Blackburn but found game time hard to come by.

He spent two spells on loan, the first with St Mirren in 2019 and then for the second half of last season at Morecambe where he won promotion, but it wasn't enough to earn a new contract with Rovers.

Kilmarnock were relegated from the Premiership last season via the play-offs, but former Limavady United, Ballymena United and Lisburn Distillery boss Wright has targeted an immediate return to the top flight.

Signing Lyons is a good first step, with the manager saying: “He’s a strong player with plenty of energy and he’s another who is a good age. He had options but this was where he wanted to be so I’m glad to get Brad in.

“He’s a box-to-box midfielder and I do feel that one area that we can help him with is to get him back to what he did in the Irish League, which was score goals.

“He had a good scoring record with Coleraine, had a decent loan at St Mirren and did well at Morecambe last year.”