Martin O’Neill: Ange Postecoglou exit will leave Hoops rattled

Former Celtic boss and NI hero fears Spurs will swoop for Parkhead supremo

Tottenham will make a move for Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou after the Scottish Cup Final and former Hoops boss Martin O’Neill says the Greek-Australian’s departure would be a massive loss to the Parkhead side.

Spurs hope to finalise a deal for the former Australia boss after Celtic’s meeting with Inverness Caledonian Thistle tomorrow.

Victory against Inverness at Hampden Park would secure a domestic treble for Celtic, and a fifth trophy out of six available in Scotland for the 57-year-old.

Former Northern Ireland captain O’Neill says he hopes Postecoglou goes nowhere but concedes his exit would be a hammer blow to the Hoops.

“Obviously it’s a big, big game now coming up at the weekend, and because he’s done so well he’s obviously going to be in demand. It really is as simple as that,” said O’Neill, who was Celtic manager from 2000 to 2005, winning seven trophies and taking his side to the Uefa Cup Final.

“As a Celtic fan, I obviously want him to stay. But that’s a different issue: what we would want.. I think I echo the fans’ view. But, listen, it’s a funny old game.

“It would naturally be a big disappointment if he left, because he’s been doing so, so well. And he’s incredibly popular with the fans. He has brought a big personality and brand of football which is excellent and very commendable. His football is nice to watch and he has brought success to Celtic.”

Brendan Rodgers has also been linked with the Spurs job and a Parkhead return for the Carnlough man appears unlikely with fans still angered by his sudden exit to join Leicester City in February 2019.

Former Northern Ireland midfielder and Celtic boss Neil Lennon has indicated he won’t be taking charge of Celtic for a third time in the near future.

Postecoglou batted away Spurs talk, while remaining focused on his side’s treble shot.

“Somebody else was favourite last week, weren’t they? So no, it doesn’t register,” he said.

“I get all the interest and why people love to speculate on these things. But we’ve worked really, really hard to get ourselves in this position and for me to let my mind wander about anything else other than getting our team prepared for a big day on Saturday, it’s just not who I am.”

Postecoglou has been linked with numerous Premier League clubs this season including Leeds, Everton, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

“You are making it sound as if it’s the first time this has happened to me. We have done this dance a few times this year. The players are well aware of where my thoughts lie,” he said.