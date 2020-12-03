Martin O'Neill the new favourite to become next Celtic manager as Neil Lennon prepares for AC Milan test

Martin O'Neill is now at the top of the betting to become Celtic's next boss.

Neil Lennon may have been given the backing of the Celtic hierarchy once again this week but any continuation of the club's poor run of form could soon see a change of policy.

Even the boss himself admitted that he wouldn't have been completely shocked to have been relieved of his duties following Sunday's League Cup exit at the hands of Ross County, a defeat that marked a run of just two wins in the club's last 10 outings.

Tonight, he leads his side at the San Siro for a dead rubber of a Europa League match against AC Milan, with the Hoops' exit at the group stage confirmed with two games to spare.

Nonetheless, a real drubbing at the hands of the Italian giants would no doubt crank the pressure up another notch after a group of fans fathered outside Celtic Park on Sunday to demand a change in the managerial hotseat.

Should they get their wish in the near future, and a fifth defeat in six home matches when St Johnstone visit in the league on Sunday may do the trick, there's a new favourite to step in.

Both Eddie Howe and Gordon Strachan had been heavily linked with the job in recent days but Derry man Martin O'Neill is now the bookies' fancied favourite to take the job, backed in to almost even money at 11/10.

It had even been rumoured that the club have already made contact with O'Neill, something Celtic have strenuously denied.

O'Neill, of course, led the club to three league titles in five years as manager from 2000 to 2005. He has been out of management since June last year, when he was sacked by Nottingham Forest.

At 68, the former Northern Ireland captain may feel he has another job in him and with a return to his beloved Celtic on the cards, the self-confessed football romantic could well find the opportunity too hard to turn down.

That would not least be due to the potential to seal the fabled 10-in-a-row by overcoming league leaders Rangers to secure the title and the unprecedented run of success.

If the club are to manage it, under O'Neill, Lennon or somebody else, they'll have to reel in an 11 point gap, albeit with two games in hand, on their bitter Glasgow rivals.

Also thought in the running for the job is Hibernian manager Jack Ross, now in to 2/1 ahead of former Bournemouth boss Howe (3/1) and Strachan (8/1).