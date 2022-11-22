Michael Beale is perfect candidate to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst as Rangers boss, believe Ibrox legends

Scottish Premiership

Former Ibrox heroes Kenny Millar and Kris Boyd believe Michael Beale is the perfect candidate to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst as Rangers manager.

The Old Firm giants sacked the Dutchman yesterday, a year after he was appointed as Steven Gerrard’s successor.

Beale, who completed his coaching badges with the Irish FA and has a close affinity with Northern Ireland internationals Steven Davis and Gareth McAuley, was a highly-regarded coach under Gerrard at Ibrox and more recently at Aston Villa before branching out on his own to become QPR boss in June.

Former Gers striker Miller feels the 42-year-old - who has emerged as the odds-on favourite with bookmakers - is the standout option to succeed Van Bronckhorst.

“There’s loads of names that spring to mind, you’ve got the likes of Sean Dyche who’s got connections to (Rangers sporting director) Ross Wilson, the same with Ralph Hasenhuttl,” stated Miller.

“One for me that would be right at the top of the list would be Michael Beale. His name’s been bandied about over the last month while Rangers have been toiling.

“I think he fits (the bill), he knows the club, he knows the players. There would be no surprises with him walking back into the building in terms of the demands and the expectations of the football club and he’s started off his own journey as a manager pretty well so I think he’d be right at the top of the list.”

With three-and-a-half weeks until their next fixture at home to Hibernian on December 15, Rangers have the opportunity for a reset after a turbulent opening to the campaign.

And Boyd has backed his former Ibrox strike partner Miller’s endorsement of Beale’s credentials.

“The obvious one at this point would be Michael Beale. The Rangers fans remember what he did under Steven Gerrard, and they are extremely proud that he was part of the team that delivered (title number) 55 for the football club. There is an obvious connection there.

“Whether Michael Beale wants to leave QPR remains to be seen, he obviously turned down Wolves not so long ago.

“Whether that was the right move, or maybe he got wind that something was going to happen at Ibrox and was prepared to wait for that, we don’t know. He will definitely be someone who is in the running.”