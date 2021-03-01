Michael O'Neill would be ideal replacement for Neil Lennon as Celtic manager, hints Chris Sutton

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has thrown ex-Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill's name into the frame to become the next Hoops manager.

Neil Lennon resigned last Wednesday following defeat to Ross County last Sunday and assistant John Kennedy was installed as interim boss ahead of Saturday's 1-0 victory over Aberdeen.

Eddie Howe is the current 10/3 favourite to take the role on a permanent basis, with Sean Dyche's odds having been slashed to 4/1, ahead of Steve Clarke, Paul Lambert and Frank Lampard all at 5/1.

Martin O'Neill's odds currently sit at 7/1 but it's his namesake Michael - currently in charge at Stoke City and rated at 16/1 to make the switch to Celtic - that Sutton reckons is the blueprint for what his old club requires.

"It's a really, really difficult one," he told BT Sport of the search for a new boss. "Maybe Celtic have something up their sleeve and will pull somebody in from the continent with a big reputation.

"I think somebody like Michael O'Neill has done a pretty decent job throughout his management career. Maybe have a shot for somebody like him.

"I'll tell you an interesting one down south. Mick McCarthy's gone into Cardiff City and turned them around. He may not be everybody's cup of tea but you sort of know he will organise his team and get them playing a certain way."

Whoever replaces Lennon faces the significant challenge of overcoming champions elect Rangers, who are 15 points clear at the top of the table.

"There's been a lack of leadership all throughout (Celtic) and it's a massive problem and they are not out of the woods just because Neil has stepped down," he said.

"Many Celtic fans think Neil was selfish by carrying on. Neil thought he could turn it round.

"On the face of it, I thought Neil should've stepped down after the defeat against Ross County in the League Cup back in November.

"But now Celtic have to look forward and think about next season.

"The truth of the matter is that a new manager coming into Celtic, if he's appointed in June, if he has to work with this current squad, then God help him."

In Saturday's home game against Aberdeen, French striker Odsonne Edouard's early deflected drive was enough to see Celtic come out on top.

Regardless of their all-but ended hopes of winning a 10th league title in a row, Kristoffer Ajer is hoping the result can be the start of the positive end to the campaign.

"Obviously we are hurting with the performances this season," he said.

"We haven't been good enough but we have to keep performing like Saturday, we have to show the togetherness we know we have in the group and we have to keep racking up the three points.

"Aberdeen have been difficult for us twice in a short period of time so it was good to get another three points.

"You have to give credit to Aberdeen, they tried to press us for the full game, they run a lot and they are a fit bunch of lads so it was another tough game but we knew it was going to be tough and we had to stick together and we did that."

Meanwhile, Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes was left frustrated by his side not being able to get on the scoresheet on Saturday.

"I'm just annoyed we didn't take anything from the game because the collective spirit and work rate from this team was there to be seen," he said.

"But we also have to take ownership of that, in that we have to put the ball over the line.

"Although we had umpteen chances and the set-play delivery was good and we carried a threat against a team that have struggled against set plays we were disappointed that we haven't managed to get something from the game."