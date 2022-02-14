Neil Lennon among contenders to become next Aberdeen manager after Stephen Glass sacked

Neil Lennon has been linked with the vacant manager's job at Pittodrie. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Neil Lennon is among the candidates being considered for the Aberdeen job following the sacking of manager Stephen Glass.

The Dons bowed out of the Scottish Cup with a 2-1 defeat at Motherwell on Saturday, with the club’s US-based owner Dave Cormack witnessing at first-hand the anger among travelling fans at Fir Park as the team’s poor form continued.

Former Aberdeen player Glass replaced Derek McInnes as boss in March of last year but, with the club ninth in the cinch Premiership with just eight wins from 25 outings, the Pittodrie hierarchy took the decision to seek a change of direction, with a short statement confirming that “the process to appoint a new manager will commence immediately”.

Lennon had been linked with the job in the aftermath of his departure from Celtic last year and, should the former Hibernian chief return to the game with the Dons, he would again link up with his ex-Hoops skipper Scott Brown, who had been combining his playing duties with a role as Glass’ assistant.

The Lurgan man is third favourite according to the bookies, rated at 10/1 behind interim boss Barry Robson (10/1) and former Sunderland and Hibernian chief Jack Ross (4/1).

Lennon has been open over recent months about his desire to return to management and was linked with the Sunderland job, which instead went to Alex Neil.

Speaking in the aftermath of Saturday’s Cup exit, former Dons boss Glass said: “If I didn’t think it was working, I would walk away but I feel like you see the fight in the team at times. I think we have enough.

“Any time the club here has done well, there has been stability. If instability is the answer then you know what will happen.

“I’m fully aware of the pressures of the club. I came into the club full-time at 16, there was pressure to get in a team, into a team that was fighting relegation. I managed to help them stave that off, won a cup, and since I left there’s been one trophy come back.”

Grant McCann is considered a 20/1 outsider to become the next Aberdeen boss.