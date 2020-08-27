Neil Lennon blasts 'obviously not committed' Celtic stars after stunning Champions League exit at hands of Hungarian champions

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has hit out at players keen to leave the club.

Neil Lennon promised to cull the uncommitted after Celtic were knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers 2-1 by Ferencvaros on Wednesday night.

Ryan Christie's deflected strike in the 53rd minute at a sodden Parkhead cancelled out a first-half opener from David Siger but the Hoops were stunned when, against the run of play, Tokmac Nguen scored a breakaway winner in the 74th minute for the Hungarians.

It is the first time in 15 years that the Scottish champions have gone out of the Champions League so early and they will now look for the Europa League for their continental salvation.

However, an angry Lennon said he would now look to make changes as he revealed some players had told him they want to go.

The Celtic boss said: "There are some players who may want to leave.

"They have made inroads into that in the last six months or so. So if they don't want to be here, we have to do something about it.

"If they are making waves to leave the club they are obviously not committed.

"We want players committed to the club. I am not going to go into it but I am putting it out there because it has been bugging me for a long, long time.

"The players have to be better, get your attitude right, get your mentality right.

"Some of you don't want to be here? Leave. I just want the players who want to be here."

Captain Scott Brown, however, was surprised at Lennon's revelation.

"For me the lads want to be here," he said. "I don't know what people have said to him individually to be perfectly honest.

"At the end of the day, it doesn't matter if they want to be here or not, once they go on that park everyone gives 100 per cent and that's what the gaffer demands.

"Today it wasn't the best performance. We've dominated the ball but we've not been clinical enough in front of goal and we were a little bit sloppy with the two goals."

Brown, who has been captain throughout the club's run of nine consecutive league titles, indicated he hoped any wantaway players would speak to him.

"I hope everyone wants to be here," he continued.

"For me, it's a fantastic club. There's a lot of lads that love this club who want to see us winning games and have been there throughout, winning trophies, winning trebles and we know the feeling and it means so much to us.

"But for now, if people don't want to be here it's hard but it's not up to me whether they stay or not.

"That's for the manager and the board and that's a discussion with the players that want to be here and the players that don't want to be here."