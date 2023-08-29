Neil Lennon reveals he would be interested in Hibernian return after Lee Johnson’s sacking

Neil Lennon says he would entertain a return to Hibernian four years after he last left the club after declaring his interest in the vacant post at Easter Road.

Hibs are on the lookout for a new boss after dismissing Lee Johnson on Sunday following a poor start to the new Premiership season which also saw them humiliated at home by Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Lennon was in the dugout at Hibs from 2016 to 2019, leading them to the Championship title and a return to the Premiership in his first season before helping them qualify for the Europa League in his second.

The Lurgan man has been one of the men touted as a potential candidate and would certainly bring plenty of pedigree to the club as they look to turn around a start to the campaign that has seen them lose all three of their League meetings.

And Lennon, who has not been in a job since departing Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia in October 2022, said in his regular appearance on PLZ Soccer that he would be interested if the club approached him.

"Of course. I've been there before, it's a big club and it's got potential,” said Lennon of a potential Hibees return.

"But there's been change after change after change and there's been no consistency at the coach level, which is the most important thing at a football club.

"They have to get the next appointment right for a bit of longevity and a bit of stability. I watched Hibs a few times this year, they've got some good players going forward but defensively they're not working hard enough. That needs to be corrected before they can make any sort of progress at all."

However, Lennon was quick to stress that all of these talks were premature and that there has not been any approach from Hibernian thus far and, therefore, he did not wish to go any further.

"We're talking hypothetically here. I'm not going down this hypothetical route, we can't,” he added.

"There will be a load of applicants for sure for the job and it's important they get that right. Whether they approach me or not, that might be worth a conversation. But that's as far as I can go with it at the minute."