Neil Lennon set to leave Celtic with John Kennedy to take interim charge after defeat to Ross County

Neil Lennon is set to leave Celtic after his side's shock 1-0 defeat at Ross County on Sunday evening.

It is understood the Lurgan man will leave the manager's job within the next 24 hours following crisis talks with the club hierarchy in the wake of what was a fourth loss of the Scottish Premiership season.

It left Celtic trailing runaway league leaders Rangers by 18 points and set the Light Blues on course for a potential title party when the sides meet at Celtic Park on March 21.

It has been a disastrous campaign for Celtic as their bid to complete an unprecedented 10-in-a-row of league championship crowns quickly went sour, the misery compounded by early exits from the Champions League, Europa League and even the Scottish League Cup, also at the hands of Ross County.

After that loss in November, fans had called for a change to be made in the managerial hotseat and, ironically, it's a loss to the same opposition almost three months later that has finally brought Lennon's second stint in charge to an end.

Lennon has led the club to five titles during his two spells as manager and last term completed the quadruple treble that was begun by his predecessor Brendan Rodgers.

His assistant manager John Kennedy is set to take interim charge before a permanent replacement is found. Kennedy and Steve Clarke are the early favourites to become the next permanent Celtic manager, with Rafael Benitez, Eddie Howe and Roberto Martinez also among the bookies' frontrunners.