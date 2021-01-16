'Neil Lennon should leave': Celtic fans react after Hoops slip up against Livingston at Parkhead

Neil Lennon's tough season is not getting any easier.

Celtic fans are once again calling for a change of manager after a 0-0 draw at home to Livingston on Saturday lengthened the side's disappointing run of results.

The nine-in-a-row champions have now won only eight of their last 20 games in all competitions, having exited both the Europa League and League Cup competitions in that time.

It leaves their only remaining hope of silverware this season the Scottish Cup, with Rangers 20 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, albeit having played two games more.

It was the shocking League Cup exit at the hands of Ross County in November that really cranked up the pressure on manager Neil Lennon, although the club hierarchy have since repeatedly back the Lurgan man.

Saturday's stalemate at home to Livi came with a makeshift Celtic side as Lennon, assistant John Kennedy and 13 first-team players were self-isolating as close contacts of the injured Christopher Jullien, who was confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 after returning from a training camp in Dubai.

After Monday's draw against Hibernian, the 0-0 means the club have dropped points in both games since the isolation began.

As a result, supporters are once again becoming increasingly restless.

"Tonight, the inquest should be well underway and before we reach any defining conclusions, we already know this manager is done at the club," wrote popular M Ross on Celtic fan website Celtsarehere.com, in a piece entitled Neil Lennon and Staff Should Leave This Evening.

"There should be no reason for Neil Lennon to return from self-isolation to Lennoxtown. If he’s not going to be the manager next season then it’s time to go.

"Put in a temporary replacement to see out the season and get our ducks in a row for next term. Neil Lennon HAS to do the right thing here and accept he’s taken this club as far as he can and the only way forward is his departure."

The article also referred to the club's current predicament as an 'omnishambles', while supporters on social media voiced their frustration.

"Whether or not Neil Lennon is sacked today, it should have been done MONTHS ago," said Kevin Maguire. "Keeping him on has only caused trouble and alienated the fans further."

Even some fans who retain their fondness for a man who has won ten titles with the club - five as player and five in two stints as manager - were reluctantly keen for him to go.

"Heartbreaking. We are a shambles top to bottom," said Matthew O'Reilly. "Love neil lennon too much to slander him like other fans.. I just wish he would do the right thing and walk."x

Some, however, said that the blame for the past two results should lie elsewhere.

"Neil Lennon is in isolation is he not?? Then how is he to blame for that??" questioned Big Tim.

Lennon, Kennedy and the rest of the self-isolating Hoops will return over the next couple of days and prepare for a rematch against Livingston in West Lothian on Wednesday night, but the quest for 10 in a row appeared to move further away.

Before the game boss David Martindale, who replaced Jason Holt with Steve Lawson, had claimed Livi would be going for all three points and they certainly started with that intention.

During an impressive opening, defender Jon Guthrie missed the target with a hooked shot from distance.

The Hoops, with Nir Bitton and Anthony Ralston back and with midfielder Tom Rogic furthest forward in the absence of four recognised strikers, were initially sporadic in their attacks.

In the 16th minute captain Callum McGregor flashed a drive from the edge of the box a yard over the bar.

Five minutes later, the energetic Jeremie Frimpong pounced on a loose ball inside the box and fired a drive straight at Livi keeper Max Stryjek at his near post then hit the rebound over the bar but it signalled Celtic's growing confidence.

At the other end, after Ralston was booked for wiping out Livi midfielder Craig Sibbald in a tackle, Josh Mullin's free-kick from 15 yards escaped Conor Hazard's left-hand post.

Hazard, however, remained all-but untested even though Scott Robinson's powerful drive from 20 yards after the break had the keeper glad to see the ball flash just wide.

Moments later, Robinson failed to connect properly in front of goal when Scott Pittman headed back.

Celtic raced up the park and attacker Mikey Johnston had a shot blocked by Pittman.

The game opened up further and in the 68th minute former Celtic player Efe Ambrose headed a Mullin corner well over the bar.

Play stretched further in the closing stages.

In the 81st minute Mullin's shot from 14 yards was tipped on to the bar by Hazard and over for yet another fruitless corner.

Then Hoops substitute Armstrong Oko-Flex, on for Rogic, failed to connect with a Ralston cross just six yards out and ultimately both goals remained intact.

The two sides meet again on Wednesday and the Hoops should be close to full strength again but another test on the artificial pitch at the Tony Macaroni Arena is assured.