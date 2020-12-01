Neil Lennon to get final chance as Celtic boss despite club legend's scathing assessment of 'lucky' manager's performance

Neil Lennon will be given the opportunity to turn the tide at Celtic.

Neil Lennon has once again been backed by Celtic despite mounting pressure from supporters and former players demanding a managerial change.

The Scottish champions are on a run of just two wins in their last 10 games and after Sunday's 2-0 League Cup exit at the hands of Ross County - a defeat that marked the club's first failure to win a domestic trophy since 2016 - fans gathered outside Celtic Park to demand Lennon's tenure comes to an end.

Two officers were hurt at the scene with the Police Scotland helicopter called out and Celtic's 'shaken' players and staff given a police escort out of the stadium.

As disappointing as the recent run has been on the pitch, however, it's understood that majority shareholder Dermot Desmond viewed those scenes as even worse and, if anything, it has strengthened his resolve to stick with Lurgan-man Lennon.

Following discussions with the board on Monday, Lennon will now be given a final opportunity to right the recent run of form, starting with the Europa League trip to AC Milan on Thursday.

After last week's 4-1 defeat at Sparta Prague, which knocked Celtic out of the Europa League with two group games to spare, Christopher Jullien said the squad is behind their under-fire boss.

"He has our 100 per cent belief in him," the French defender said. "He is just a great coach and since I arrived he has done unbelievable work, he was doing it before and he's going to do it again. I don't have doubts. We have just to look to each other."

The decision to offer at least a stay of execution to Lennon, however, will come much to the frustration of some high-profile former players, including Chris Sutton, who said on Sunday that the boss must 'carry the can' and 'can't survive' the League Cup exit.

Now added to that, Charlie Nicholas, who won two league titles at the club in the early 1980s, has issued a scathing assessment of Lennon's performance, claiming the former Celtic captain has twice been 'lucky' to manage the club.

"I have to go with my gut instinct and that tells me Neil Lennon's time as Celtic manager is now up," he told the Daily Express.

"His talk over the last eight weeks has been abysmal and his choice of players and formation, or lack of it at times, has been exactly the same.

"Neil is a lucky, lucky boy to have had the privilege to manage Celtic on two occasions.

"On the first occasion, he didn't earn it. He got it on the back of Tony Mowbray being sacked. He did a fine job and he got them off and running towards nine-in-a-row but it was never the most taxing job in the world.

"Also, when Neil came back, he didn't earn the right to become Celtic manager.

"The problem that has been growing for me - and I have said it before - is the cheapness and the way Celtic go about things.

"When Brendan decided to go to Leicester Celtic were in a position. Lennon was conveniently available to come back in.

"The Celtic board knew he would be desperate for the job and wouldn't debate things too much. It was the easy option. He also accepted the transfers when I said a good few weeks ago that they were the wrong players for his system.

"What I said was correct. I know I won't get an apology for that, but he had been picking the wrong formation for the best part of a year.

"He went to a back three after they lost to Rangers. But Celtic didn't win the league - they were handed it by Rangers.

"I have very little sympathy for Neil because he has caused his own problems. His own weakness at Celtic has now left them in this untenable position."

Lennon has guided Celtic to five of their current run of nine consecutive league titles, including putting the finishing touches on the 18/19 season after Brendan Rodgers' sudden departure.

In the all-important quest for a tenth title on the trot, however, the club trail league leaders Rangers by 11 points with two games in hand.

Should their challenge suffer any further damage - Rangers are already rated by bookies at 2/7 to lift the trophy - then Lennon's second stint as boss may well come to an end.

But for now, it appears he will be given the opportunity to mould glory from the ashes of a fraught situation.