Next Rangers manager: Former Barcelona chief’s odds slashed but Giovanni van Bronckhorst still favourite

Ronald Koeman (right) has joined fellow Dutchman Giovanni van Bronckhorst among the favourites to become the next Rangers boss. (Photo by Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst remains the overwhelming odds on favourite to become the next Rangers manager but it’s another Dutchman that has seen his odds plummet over recent hours.

Ronald Koeman, who was axed by Barcelona only last month, is now rated as joint second favourite – alongside Frank Lampard – after his odds were slashed from 40/1 on Monday to as low as 15/2 by lunch-time on Tuesday.

Koeman has a relationship with Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson, the pair having worked together at Southampton, but there’s little doubt he would have to accept a significant reduction in wage from his recent spell at the Nou Camp in order to take the job at Ibrox.

The Koeman talk began when the Tel Aviv Rangers Supporters Club claimed rumours were rife in Israel, where his brother Erwin is currently managing Beitar Jerusalem, and now the bookies have responded.

Koeman, of course, would be a huge coup for the Gers, having previously managed the likes of Ajax, Southampton, Everton and the Netherlands.

However, it’s still Van Bronckhorst that is the favourite having reportedly held ‘positive’ talks with the club over the weekend.

Out of management since December last year, the 46-year-old made his name in the dugout when he led Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title in 2017, ending an 18 year wait.

His only other managerial job came with Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F last year, leading the side to an 11th place finish in his only season at the helm before leaving to return to his family.

Van Bronckhorst needs no introduction at Ibrox, where he spent three years as a player from 1998 to 2001 before leaving to join Arsenal. He scored 22 goals for the club, winning two league and cup doubles.

Also among the bookies’ frontrunners is former Aberdeen manager Derek McInness at 12/1, although recent reports suggest he is not being considered for the job.

Ex-Northern Ireland chief Michael O’Neill is available at 33/1 with Linfield manager David Healy rated at 50/1 to succeed Steven Gerrard after the former Liverpool captain’s move to Aston Villa.