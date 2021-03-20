Northern Ireland captain Davis agrees one-year contract extension with Rangers

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has signed a one-year contract extension to stay with Rangers until the end of the 2021/22 season.

The 36-year-old has been in exceptional form since joining the Ibrox side for a second spell, earning rave reviews in helping them reclaim the Scottish Premiership title this season.

Manager Steven Gerrard said that the Northern Irishman should be a contender for Player of the Year and now he has rewarded him with another year on his stay in the Scottish city.

Davis has made 301 appearances in all competitions for Rangers, scoring 23 goals, and has won four Premiership titles, two League Cups and one Scottish Cup title with the Glasgow giants.

Having rejoined the Ibrox side in 2019, Davis will take his service with the Light Blues up to eight years - having also played for them between 2008 and 2012 - and will help lead them back into the Champions League next season.

"It is a privilege to play at Rangers and very game for my boyhood club is special," said Davis, who could overtake Peter Shilton's British caps record this week in World Cup qualifiers.

"Winning 55 was a historic moment for all of us and especially for me, as I had always said that I had unfinished business at Ibrox. As the manager has said, this is only the beginning and I am proud to continue as a Ranger for another season.

"We have plenty left to fight for this season and I am pleased that I have been able to contribute to the team. The manager and Ross were very open about their plans for me and the squad in the year ahead. I am excited for the future and especially to hear the Champions League music at Ibrox once again."

Manager Steven Gerrard added: “Steven embodies professionalism and continues to set the standards required to be a Rangers player. He has been instrumental this year, playing a key role in our league success.

“Ross and I have enjoyed open dialogue with him, and acknowledge how he has handled this contact extension. Steven is low-maintenance and has much more to give our team, not only for the rest of this season but beyond.

“He is a role model to his team mates and continues to strive to be a better version of himself. I am very pleased to have a player with Premier League and international experience on board as we look towards next season.”