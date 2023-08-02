Northern Ireland goalkeeper nets move to Scottish Premiership new boys ahead of new season

Carson has made the switch from St Mirren in a six figure transfer.

The 35-year-old agreed a deal with Stephen Robinson’s side last season but has now moved onto Dens Park with a three-year contract.

The former Motherwell and Dundee United keeper told the club's website: “It’s brilliant to be here, I am very grateful to the manager (Tony Docherty) and everyone involved who has made this deal possible.

“It’s the old cliché but I can’t wait to get started. I had a great conversation with the manager and as soon as I came off the phone, I said I want to play for that man, he talked about the project and the plans he has got here.

“It helps that Joe (Shaughnessy) is here too, who I played with last season. Joe spoke very highly of the place and these things count massively in football.”

Docherty added: “I am absolutely delighted to secure the signing of Trevor Carson who I regard as one of the best goalkeepers in the league.

“Last season when playing against him he had some outstanding performances and saves. He has got so much experience, he knows the league and I think he will bring a lot to the club. We have acquired a fantastic goalkeeper and professional.

“He like Joe (Shaughnessy) will help me and the coaches get our message across to the squad and he will help the young players both on and off the pitch.

“First and foremost Trevor is a top performer, a really good goalkeeper with Premier League experience, but also in terms of personality, work ethic, mentality, he is exactly everything we want to be at this football club.”

The Killyleagh man has earned eight senior Northern Ireland caps.