Northern Ireland goalkeeper set to leave Celtic Park for six-figure sum

Championship club Plymouth Argyle are on the brink of signing Northern Ireland goalkeeper Conor Hazard from Celtic.

The 25-year-old is expected to command a six-figure transfer fee with add-ons.

The Downpatrick native has been with the Glasgow club for nine seasons. With Joe Hart, Scott Bain and Benjaming Siegrist now all ranked ahead of of him, the former Cliftonville youth team goalkeeper is keen to leave Glasgow.

The majority of his playing time at Celtic has come via loans away from Parkhead, with stints at Falkirk, Partick Thistle, Dundee and HJK Helsinki in Finland. His most memorable performance in a Celtic jersey came in the 2020 Scottish Cup final, when he helped his team defeat Hearts on penalties after 3-3 draw.

Hazard made his international debut for the national team on 3 June 2018, in a 3–0 defeat against Costa Rica. He has since went on to add a further three caps, serving as back-up to Bailey Peacock-Farrell.