Northern Ireland international Kyle Lafferty a free agent following Kilmarnock departure

The Northern Ireland international is now a free agent

Northern Ireland international Kyle Lafferty has left Kilmarnock after just 11 months at the Scottish Premiership club.

A club statement read: “It’s with regret that Kyle Lafferty and Kilmarnock Football Club have parted company by mutual consent. We thank Kyle for his service to the club.”

Lafferty, 35, played 24 league games for Killie, scoring nine goals.

He helped the Rugby Park club win the Scottish Championship last term, but he missed a large chunk of this season after the Scottish Football Association handed him a 10-game ban for a sectarian comment made while on international duty.

Returning Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has not ruled out recalling the striker who has won 89 caps and scored 20 goals for his country.

As Lafferty is a free agent, he can sign for a new club even after the January transfer window closes.