Northern Ireland international Louise McDaniel nets move to Hearts

Northern Ireland international Louise McDaniel is the latest to make the switch to Scotland after agreeing a deal to join newly-promoted Hearts Women for the upcoming season.

The midfielder leaves Blackburn Rovers Ladies to move north of the border and join the Jambos, who play in the Scottish Women's Premier League 1 after winning's last season's SPWL 2.

McDaniel's move comes a day after fellow Northern Ireland international Lauren Wade agreed a deal to join defending champions Glasgow City.

Formerly of Linfield Ladies, the 19-year-old made history in 2017 when she became the first Northern Ireland women's player to score at a major tournament, scoring against Scotland in the Under-19 European Championships.

As a club player, she won three league titles, three League Cups and two Irish Cups with the Blues before agreeing to join to Blackburn in September 2019, but now she feels that the time is right to join the thriving women's game in Scotland.

“I feel like Hearts is the perfect fit for me at the moment, hearing how the manager (Kevin Murphy) want the team to play and the ambitions of the club is really exciting. I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of," said McDaniel.

“The team are fantastic; I’ve really settled into the squad now. The staff and players made it really easy for me, it’s such a positive team environment.

“This season I want to get as many minutes under my belt as possible and help Hearts Women make a real impact in SWPL 1.”

Hearts begin the new season away to Rangers this Sunday, when McDaniel could make her debut.