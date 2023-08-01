Northern Ireland international signs two-year contract extension at Kilmarnock

Northern Ireland international Liam Donnelly has signed a new two-year contract with Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock ahead of the new season.

The 27-year-old made the move to Rugby Park last season and impressed in the Scottish top flight, making 27 appearances across all competitions and scoring three goals.

Arguably his most important goal came in a vital win over St Mirren in April, which helped Killie secure their Premiership status after returning to the top flight.

Donnelly joined Kilmarnock last season after four seasons with Motherwell where he made 71 appearances and scored 13 goals, although his time with the club was impacted by a long-term knee injury sustained in August 2020 which ruled him out for the rest of the year.

Initially a defender, the Dungannon man – who started his career at the Swifts and also spent time with Fulham, Crawley Town and Hartlepool United – switched to midfield with Motherwell.

Donnelly made his Northern Ireland debut as an 18-year-old when he was introduced as a substitute in a friendly win over Chile but has only made two appearances since despite spells in and out of the squad.

His international exploits have come more at Under-21s level where he made his debut aged just 16 and went on to make 24 appearances, scoring five goals.

Donnelly will now link up with the Kilmarnock squad ahead of the new Scottish Premiership campaign, which begins with a tricky home game against Rangers on Saturday.