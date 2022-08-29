Northern Ireland star Liam Boyce set for extended spell on sidelines after being stretchered off during Hearts win

Northern Ireland striker Liam Boyce faces a spell on the sidelines after being stretchered off with a knee injury while playing for Hearts yesterday.

The former Cliftonville ace scored in a hard-fought 3-2 win at home to St Johnstone in the cinch Premiership but ended up leaving Tynecastle on crutches.

Boyce, who has asked not to be selected for international duty, is now anxiously awaiting a medical update after leaving the game just before half-time.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson will now have to bring in fresh talent in the transfer market following injuries to Boyce and Kye Rowles, who also scored against St Johnstone.

“They’ll get scanned and then we’ll get feedback from it,” said Neilson. “I don’t know at the moment, it could be a day, it could be nine months.

“Liam felt pain in his knee but the good thing, although he’s got crutches, is that he’s up walking about. Fingers crossed it’s not as bad as we first thought.

“Kye’s got a wee problem with his metatarsal. He got stood on. He’ll get a scan.”

The Jambos are already without key men like Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley and the transfer window closes on Thursday.

Hearts did confirm the signing of 24-year-old German midfielder Orestis Kiomourtzoglou on a four-year deal shortly before kick-off.

Asked if the injuries will cause him to alter his recruitment plans, Neilson said: “We know we need to get a couple in.

“We got Kio in just there but maybe we need another one or two.

“Today might mean we are a bit more aggressive but there’s no point worrying about it just now.”

A much-changed side from their Europa League play-off loss against Zurich fell behind when Graham Carey pounced to score from Craig Gordon’s poor clearance.

Rowles and Boyce headed replies before both went off injured.

Andrew Considine nodded an equaliser, but Lawrence Shankland’s penalty 10 minutes from time secured the win.

There was significantly more goalmouth action at Tannadice, where a ruthless Celtic side hammered Dundee United 9-0.

It was a record-breaking away league victory and a thrashing that saw the Hoops climb back to the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Ange Postecoglou’s side looked utterly irresistible in attack as they scored nine goals for the first time in 12 years to inflict United’s worst ever home defeat.

Hat-tricks from Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada blew away their hosts, with Jota, Josip Juranovic and Carl Starfelt also scoring.

In the Premier League, there were wins for West Ham and Tottenham, while Allan Saint-Maximin’s brilliant 90th-minute equaliser earned Newcastle a 1-1 draw at winless Wolves.