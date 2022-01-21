Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty back to conclude ‘unfinished business’ at Kilmarnock

Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty claims he has ‘unfinished business’ in Scotland after agreeing to return to Kilmarnock on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The Kesh man has signed for the Championship outfit, whom he played for last season in the Premiership, after leaving Cypriot side Anorthosis Famagusta and will try and fire them back into the top flight.

Lafferty netted 13 goals in 13 games for Killie last season, although that was under the stewardship of fellow countryman Tommy Wright, with new manager Derek McInnes the man to impress this time around.

As well as trying to help Kilmarnock overhaul Championship leaders Arbroath at the top of the table – they currently trail by four points – Lafferty will hope to re-fire his international career in Ayrshire too.

“It’s a great feeling to be back at Kilmarnock, I feel I have unfinished business here,” said Lafferty.

“The last time I played here we were relegated, which was a low point in my career so to get the opportunity to fix that and get Killie promoted back to the Premiership is something I’m excited about.

“I’m a huge admirer of Derek and his work at Aberdeen and getting the chance to work with him is really exciting. Where he wants to take the club and how he saw me fitting in ticked all the boxes for me.”

Lafferty could make his debut against Dundee United in the Scottish Cup on Saturday and manager McInnes admitted he's thrilled he got someone with the experience of the Northern Ireland international over the line.

“I’m delighted to get Kyle on board and I think he’ll give us personality, presence and experience. We were looking for added goal threat and Kyle has been here before and done well,” he said.

“From speaking to him, he wanted to help Kilmarnock get back to the Premiership. He’s someone I’ve tried to work with before at different times and for one reason or another, we haven’t been able to do it.

“I want him to be a real positive influence on the team and I’m thrilled to get him on board to help us with our targets for the season.”