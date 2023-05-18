Northern Ireland’s Makenzie Kirk is setting sights high after new Hearts deal

Hearts' Makenzie Kirk is hoping to fight his way into the first team — © SNS Group via Getty Images

The 19-year-old son of former Northern Ireland international and Glentoran frontman Andy Kirk is a graduate of the club’s academy.

Kirk made his first-team debut in April last year and produced strong performances for the B Team in their maiden Lowland League campaign.

He slammed in 17 goals and claimed four assists as the Wee Jambos recorded a 13th-placed finish.

This new deal will make him even hungrier to score more goals for the B Team and establish a first-team spot.

“It’s been a good experience in the Lowland League over the last year. I’m looking forward to continuing my development and trying to make my way into the first team,” he said.

“We’ve really started to find our feet. We struggled to adapt to the Lowland League at first but we developed an understanding of the League and what’s required.

“We became more streetwise and a better, more structured team that could go and compete physically.

“It’s up to me now to keep working hard and try and impress as much as I can.”

Hearts Sporting Director Joe Savage hailed the frontman as a “natural finisher”.

“We were really impressed with Makenzie and how he settled into his first season in the Lowland League with the B Team,” he said.

“It’s clear to see what a natural finisher he is and that’s exactly what you want in and around your team.

“Our hope is that Makenzie will keep up his scoring rates for the B Team next season and, of course, try and push for a first-team place.

“Makenzie needs to keep that hard work up, keep doing what the coaches ask of him, do his gym work and become quicker and stronger. First and foremost, if he does well for the B Team, then the management and coaching staff will see if there’s that first-team spot.

“That’s what we want at Hearts, and what we need to see.”