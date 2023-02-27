Poor start left Rangers with too much to do, admits Michael Beale

Viaplay Cup Final

Rangers manager Michael Beale admitted his side paid for a slow start as he suffered his first defeat in charge of the Ibrox club.

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi struck either side of the break at Hampden Park to give Ange Postecoglou’s side a commanding lead and, while Gers striker Alfredo Morelos reduced the deficit, the Hoops emerged victorious to hand Beale his first reversesince taking over as Gers boss in November.

“We started the game really poorly,” said Beale.

“We were always in the game but we never played with a rhythm that we wanted to or can do in the first half.

“There’s no complaints with the result. At the start of the second half, we improved and had a big moment when Ryan (Kent) hits the post and we should do better with the rebound.

“If we score in that moment then it might be a momentum change but we find ourselves 2-0 down. We score and showed a lot of character and resilience to push the game but I was expecting more from myself and the team so it’s disappointing.”

Beale felt their fightback was down to “energy and intensity” but he added: “We didn’t play to our true level. Why that is, I will have to go back with the staff and players and look at it because there have been a few times since I have come back — and I don’t want to make a mountain of the performance because we have done well, that’s the first defeat in 15 games — but there’s been a number of games where it’s taken an honest half-time conversation to force a reaction from the team.”

Beale defended his selection after dropping recent signings Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell and starting with pre-match injury doubts Malik Tillman and John Lundstram alongside Glen Kamara in midfield.

“That same team played ever so well in the Old Firm at New Year, it played the best performance since I have come back, against Hearts,” he said.

“You have got two players come into the club and have played two-and-a-half games each against opponents where you have got the ball. There was a little bit more we had to do today defensively and also match legs.”

Skipper James Tavernier apologised to Rangers supporters for an “unacceptable” display.

“First and foremost, I have to apologise to the fans — it was an unacceptable performance from ourselves,” he said.

“I have had my words in there. I am not going to go into too much detail but we have had an honest chat and we will have an honest chat through the week.

“It’s one of those ones where everybody in there knows we’ve let a lot of people down.

“That’s why it hurts, because we’ve let so many people down in a manner that we didn’t want to. Going through the week, we’ll have our chats and we’ll have our meetings.

“It’s hard to get your words across now because there’s so much frustration. But with a calm head through the week, we’ll go through a lot of things.

“We know what to expect but, as a team, we have to show up on the day.”