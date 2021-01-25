Rafa Benitez odds on to become next Celtic manager as Frank Lampard also classed among favourites to succeed Neil Lennon

Rafael Benitez is the new odds-on favourite to replace Neil Lennon and become Celtic's next permanent manager.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea chief left Chinese Super League club Dalian by mutual consent over the weekend as been installed as the next man fancied to step into role if current boss Lennon is relieved of his duties.

As pressure mounted in the final weeks of 2020, Martin O'Neill was considered the favourite but he was replaced by Eddie Howe as Celtic's controversial and ill-fated trip to Dubai further cranked up the heat on the hotseat's current encumbant.

Now, however, Benitez is rated as low as 4/9 to take the reins, ahead of Howe - out to 7/2 - and newly-dispatched former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard at 13/2.

Celtic are currently on their worst run since 2000, having gone four Scottish Premiership games without a win. They are 23 points behind Old Firm rivals Rangers with two games in hand, with Lennon admitting last week that he has been concerned about his position "for a long time".

Spanish football pundit Guillem Balague said over the weekend that Benitez was intending to rest following his exit from China, where he was managing since July 2019.

Benitez said in a statement: "Unfortunately, like many other things in the last year, Covid-19 has changed our lives and our projects. Unfortunately, from today, both my coaching staff and myself will not continue training Dalian Professional FC."

Benitez has also been linked to a return to former club Newcastle United, where his successor Steve Bruce is under pressure. Frustrated by constant comparisons to Benitez's popular three-year reign on Tyneside, Bruce retorted last week: "He was a world-class manager. Where did he finish (10th and 13th)? Is that success? We matched the mighty Rafa last year. We are in the bottom half of the Premier League and have been there for the best part of 15 years."