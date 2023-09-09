Raith Rovers turn on second half style to knock Cliftonville out of SPFL Trust Cup

Raith Rovers 3 Cliftonville 0

Cliftonville exited the SPFL Trust Trophy after Raith Rovers bagged three second half goals in their 3-0 win over the Reds at Stark’s Park on Saturday afternoon.

After the goalless first half, Adam Masson drilled in the opener for Raith, with a quickfire double from Lewis Vaughan and Jack Hamilton securing victory with little over a quarter of an hour remaining.

Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton kept faith with on-loan keeper David Odumosu from Tuesday evening’s County Antrim Shield defeat to Carrick Rangers and there was also a second start for Stephen McGuinness at left back in the absence of Sean Stewart, who is with the Northern Ireland Under-21s.

Despite Raith Rovers having the better of the opening exchanges in terms of possession, it was Cliftonville who threatened when Ben Wilson ran out a perfectly weighted pass over the top, but he dragged his effort wide.

Two minutes later Rory Hale found himself in a promising position inside the area and his angled shot was deflected behind for a corner by Rover’s defender Ross Millen.

The hosts’ first sighting came midway through the opening half through striker Jamie Gullan, though Odhran Casey did well to get an outstretched foot to his goal bound shot.

Rovers were forced to switch keepers after half an hour with Robbie Thomson picking up an injury and Kevin Dabrowski entering the fray, and the new man didn’t show any signs of rustiness as he slid out to prevent Ben Wilson latching onto Rory Hale’s through ball on the 36th minute.

Five minutes before the break the hosts had a penalty appeal waved away when Dylan Easton went to ground under pressure from Jonny Addis. Referee Grant Irvine was unmoved, however.

Gallan dragged a ball across the face of goal as Raith pushed for an opener before the break, but it was Cliftonville who went close again through Wilson in injury time – his effort was wide of the post and it remained scoreless at the break.

Raith began the second half on the front foot, with Easton floating a ball into the six-yard box where it just evaded the head of Hamilton.

The breakthrough came in the 50th minute when Masson met a low pull back from Lewis Vaughan and picked his spot past Odumosu to give last season’s runners-up the lead.

Ian Murray’s side should have doubled their advantage on the hour mark when Liam Dick’s cross from the right was met by the head of Ewan Murray and Odumosu had to spring down low to his left to turn the ball around the post.

Cliftonville’s first opening of the half came when Rory Hale lifted a pass over the top for substitute Jack Berry, but the offside flag halted the youngster’s progress.

The hosts all but secured progression to the next round when Vaughan tried his luck from outside the area and his shot clipped the post on the way in to make it 2-0.

Magilton rang the changes with a trio of substitutions in the pre-arranged water break, introducing Conor Pepper, Chris Curran and deadline day signing from Portadown Reece Jordan.

But Raith extended their lead on 73 minutes. Odumosu did well to initially deny Hamilton after a quickly taken free kick saw him bear down on goal and the on-loan Pat’s keeper turned his effort behind for a corner.

The resulting set-piece was half cleared before Easton claimed his second assist, clipping in a delicate cross that Hamilton nodded home at the back post.

Easton had the opportunity to score a fourth late on, but Odumosu was equal to his effort and in the end the hosts settled for a 3-0 win.

Raith Rovers: Thomson 6 (Dabrowski 31, 6), Dick 7, Millen 6 (McGill 57,6), Murray 6, Gullan 7 (Smith 57, 6), Vaughan 7, Hamilton 7 (Connolly 82, 6 ), Brown 6, Byrne 6, Easton 8 (Ross 82, 6), Masson 7.

Cliftonville: Odumosu 7, Lowe 6 (Pepper 69, 6), Addis 6, Casey 6, Turner 6, McGuinness 6 (Jordan 69, 6), Gallagher 6 (Kearney 86, 6), Doherty 6 (C Curran 70, 6), Rory Hale 7, Ashford 6 (Berry 54, 6), Wilson 7.

Referee: Grant Irvine 7