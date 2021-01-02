Rangers 1-0 Celtic player ratings: Allan McGregor the hero as clean sheet builds platform for Old Firm success

Allan McGregor was in form for Rangers.

Rangers took a huge step towards the Scottish Premiership title with a narrow win over Celtic on Saturday lunch time.

But just how did the players perform? Here are the ratings:

RANGERS

Allan McGregor - The experienced goalkeeper was at his best early on, making early saves from Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths; the second one to deny the Scotland striker was magnificent. 8/10

James Tavernier - The Gers captain is a main source of threat for the Ibrox men but made little impact down the right flank for long spells. 6.

Connor Goldson - The centre-back struggled with Edouard in the air and on the ground. 5.

Leon Balogun - Replaced Filip Helander and looked nervy at times in the first half but a crucial block denied Edouard on the hour mark. 6.

Borna Barisic - The left-back's delivery is a key weapon for Rangers but he did not get forward enough. Curtailed by Ryan Christie for much of the game. 5.

Steven Davis - Was unable to dominate the middle of the park and get the home side going until Celtic were reduced to 10 men. 7.

Joe Aribo - Anonymous in the first half. Involved in the goal when he appeared to flick on a Tavernier corner which came off Callum McGregor. 6.

Glen Kamara - Some nice touches but smothered by Celtic's midfielders for an hour. 6.

Ryan Kent - Back in for Ianis Hagi but did not make an impact until after the break. 6.

Alfredo Morelos - Late challenge on Jeremie Frimpong early in the game had Neil Lennon incensed and in dispute with Ibrox bench. Drew a foul from Bitton that got the Hoops defender sent off. 6.

Kemar Roofe - Like the other Gers attackers in the first half he was ineffective and was hooked at half-time. 4.

Substitutes

Ianis Hagi (replaced Roofe, 45) - Had a decent effort on goal and asked some questions. 6.

Cedric Itten (replaced Morelos, 76) - The big striker got 15 minutes to occupy the Celtic defence. Drove a shot just wide and was eager. 6.

Bongani Zungu (for Kent, 86) - On to see out the last few minutes. 5.

Brandon Barker (for Aribo, stoppage time) - Put on to help clinch the points. 4.

CELTIC

Vasilis Barkas - A spectator in the first half and had little to do after the break. 6.

Jeremie Frimpong - The energetic full-back found good space down the right-hand side but without an end product. Always busy, snapping away at Rangers' feet. 7.

Nir Bitton - In for the injured Christopher Jullien, the Israel international was imposing and defensively secure until he was sent off for a 'last man' foul on Morelos. 7.

Kristoffer Ajer - Always looked in control. Composed and pacy, he made several key blocks and interceptions. 8.

Diego Laxalt - Some early runs up the left caused problems and in the main he defended well. 6.

Ismaila Soro - The impressive Ivorian midfielder kept his place again at the expense of Scott Brown and did not allow Rangers to build attacks. 7.

David Turnbull - Has impressed since winning a regular place in midfield. Always appeared to have time and space and able to play intelligent, heads-up football. 7.

Callum McGregor - The stand-in captain was neat and tidy in his play and helped the Celtic press keep Rangers at bay. Was unlucky when the ball came off him for Rangers' goal. 7.

Ryan Christie - Kept tabs on Barisic and opened the game up coming in from the right. Shooting let him down a couple of times. 6.

Odsonne Edouard - The classy French striker made life difficult for Goldson and the rest of the Gers defence with his strength and touch. 8.

Leigh Griffiths - Always busy and dangerous. Sacrificed when Bitton was dismissed. 6.

Substitutes

Shane Duffy (for Griffiths, 65) - The Republic of Ireland defender came on to shore up the Celtic defence when Bitton was dismissed. Booked for clattering Kent. 5.

Mohamed Elyounoussi (for Turnbull, 65) - The attacker replaced Turnbull to give Celtic fresh legs. Came close with a shot which just cleared the bar. 5.

Scott Brown (for Soro, 72) - The Hoops captain came on after the loss of the goal but Rangers had solidified. 5.

Hatem Elhamed (for Christie, 72) - The Israel defender made little impact. 5.

Tom Rogic (for McGregor, 83) - The Australian midfielder came on in a last-gasp bid to get something from the game, but to no avail. 5.