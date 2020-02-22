Rangers and Celtic will have full confidence in Europe

The Europa League has brought the best out in both Celtic and Rangers this season and its return on Thursday night was much anticipated.

A bit of history was created, as Scottish teams came under the jurisdiction of VAR for the first time since it was introduced.

Watching from afar at how it's being used in the English Premier League, a lot of people in Scotland are reluctant to have it installed in their domestic game.

However, with VAR in play for all Europa League games from now until the final, Celtic got their first bitter taste of it when Ryan Christie was adjudged to have handled in his own box. On reflection, it was absolutely the right decision.

Under the current laws of the game, Christie's hand was in an unnatural position so a penalty was correctly awarded.

On the game itself, overall Neil Lennon will have mixed emotions as both halves couldn't have been more different. We saw the best of Celtic in the first period, but then they dropped their standards in the second and almost lost a game they shouldn't have been in any danger of doing.

They should have been out of sight early on and top marksman Odsonne Edouard will be kicking himself as he should have had a hat-trick and taken the game away from Copenhagen.

Copenhagen without doubt upped their game and when Lennon needed a big player to produce, once again Fraser Forster stepped up with that all-important penalty save.

Irrespective of their second-half performance, Celtic showed that they are a better side than Copenhagen and they should be fully confident of progression in the second leg.

They have too much pace at the top end of the pitch and I feel that will be the undoing of the Danish side in next week's return leg.

Ryan Christie

In Glasgow on Thursday, Rangers defied the logic of football when somehow they managed to come from two goals down to beat Braga. They looked on their way out of the Europa League with a whimper but they dragged themselves back from the brink through sheer guts and desire.

To say they climbed off the floor is an understatement as they looked dead and buried at 2-0 down but they gave their supporters a night to remember with the comeback of all comebacks.

The players deserve so much credit because they dug deep into their reserves and won a game they had no right to win. This Rangers side have had their mentality questioned in recent weeks and rightly so as they have been off the pace but on Thursday night they showed their character in spades.

It certainly wasn't vintage Rangers in possession of the ball as they were sloppy, they lacked cohesion and caused themselves problems with their poor passing.

However, football is about finding a way to win, particularly when you're not at your best, and Rangers may have just turned the corner as they did just that.

Ianis Hagi may just have saved Steven Gerrard's season as he masterminded a win that seemed miles away for two thirds of the game.

Often critics say loanees don't have the same feeling for a club as a signed player; well, Hagi dispelled that myth on Thursday night with an inspired performance.

In the cold light of day, Gerrard will look back at the game and realise his team will have to play much better in the second leg than they did in the first if they have realistic ambitions to progress.

The tie, though, is now slightly in Rangers' favour so they can look forward to the trip to Braga with some heart rather than fear and dread.

Without doubt one of our greatest, Harry had real courage

For a small country, we haven’t half produced top-class footballers over the years.

When you think of Pat Jennings, George Best, Norman Whiteside and Steven Davis, some of the talent nurtured in the province has been mouth-watering.

This week, however, one of our greatest ever prodigies Harry Gregg OBE left us at the age of 87. He was a wonderful goalkeeper for Northern Ireland and Manchester United who will be remembered as a true great.

I never had the pleasure of meeting the great man but his actions during the 1958 Munich air disaster speak louder than any words.

In Northern Ireland the one thing we are is courageous, it’s in our DNA, but Harry took that to a new level in Munich. His selfless act of bravery will never be forgotten.

When people such as Sir Bobby Charlton and Sir Alex Ferguson are so complimentary in their tributes, that means we should sit up and listen.

What should make us even prouder is he was one of our own from the Emerald Isle.

Harry (right) leaves behind a legacy that teaches us even in adversity we can thrive, grow and upset the odds.

RIP Harry Gregg.