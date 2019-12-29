Rangers blow title race wide open with Old Firm victory

Rangers' Manager Steven Gerrard celebrates the results at the end of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 29, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Celtic. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Rangers' Connor Goldson celebrates the result at the end of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Picture date: Sunday December 29, 2019.

Nikola Katic headed the winner as Rangers blew the Ladbrokes Premiership title race wide open with a 2-1 victory over Old Firm rivals Celtic at Parkhead.

The defender nodded in a corner in the 56th minute to take Steven Gerrard's side, who had Alfredo Morelos sent off late on, two points behind leaders Celtic with a game in hand.

The match sparked into life in the 33rd minute when goalkeeper Allan McGregor saved Ryan Christie's penalty after Katic pulled back Christopher Jullien in the box.

Jullien then had a header cleared off the line by Steven Davis before Rangers went ahead through Ryan Kent's clinical finish.

Celtic were level just six minutes later as Odsonne Edouard diverted Callum McGregor's shot in.

Prolific striker Morelos, who has never scored against the Hoops, blazed over from close range, with Katic sparing his blushes to extend Rangers' unbeaten league run to 15 matches.

Morelos was shown his seventh red card for Rangers - and second in three matches - in the dying moments when he received a second booking for diving.