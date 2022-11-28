Rangers confirm appointment of former assistant Michael Beale as new manager at Ibrox

Michael Beale has been appointed as the new Rangers manager on a three-and-a-half year deal until the summer of 2026.

The Glasgow club confirmed that the club’s former assistant manager will return to Ibrox after he left his post at Queen’s Park Rangers.

The 42-year-old, who did his coaching badges in Northern Ireland, will replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst in the dugout, who was dismissed last week.

“It is fantastic to be back and to see everybody this morning, there are some new faces but some people that I know really well so it is great to see everyone,” said Beale.

“I am hugely proud, it is a wonderful, wonderful football club, it is an institution. For everyone that works here it is a huge privilege, but to be the manager of this football club, that is extremely special.

"Some wonderful people have sat in this chair prior to me, and I am hugely proud to be the person sat here now.”

Beale was highly-rated at Ibrox for his work under Steven Gerrard and played a major role in the Scottish Premiership title-winning season of 2020/21.

The former Liverpool youth coach followed Gerrard to Aston Villa last year but left Villa Park to become manager of EFL Championship club QPR earlier this year.

He has now left the west London club for the top job at Ibrox. The Gers sit second in the Scottish Premiership, nine points behind league leaders Celtic.

“I am delighted to welcome Michael as our new manager as we aim to strengthen our on-field performance,” said Rangers chairman Douglas Park.

“Michael is a very exciting appointment for us, and his energy and ambition stood out both when he was here previously, and in the discussions we have had prior to him re-joining.

“The board will support both Michael and Ross Wilson to make this appointment a success, and I wish him the very best going forward."

Sporting director Wilson added: “I am pleased to welcome Michael back to Rangers today. I know how excited he is about everything that comes with the prestige of being Rangers manager.

“Equally, our players and staff at both the training ground and at Ibrox are looking forward to working with Michael. He has a clear plan and will get to work with the group straight away along with the technical and support staff.

“Finally, this is a coveted managerial position and after an intense week of discussions, I wish to extend our sincere thanks to all of the excellent managers who we met to discuss the role.”