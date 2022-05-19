Rangers endure shoot-out agony as Eintracht Frankfurt shatter their Europa League dreams

Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Rangers 1 (AET) Frankfurt won 5-4 on pens

In the end, the fairytale journey ended in heartbreak - Rangers denied in the cruellest possible way.

Their dreams of Europa League glory were shattered in an agonising penalty shootout against Eintracht Frankfurt here on a sultry night in Seville.

It went the distance, to the final kick of an emotion-filled evening, but the Germans and penalties - did you ever doubt what way it was going to go?

Aaron Ramsey’s missed penalty in the shootout was the deciding moment, finally separating these sides after 120 absorbing minutes.

It was past midnight local time when Rangers’ players, drained and dejected, walked up to collect their runners-up medals.

Their legs were aching, their hearts broken, their minds filled with regret.

They had led for 11 magical minutes through Joe Aribo, dreaming that a 50-year wait for glory on the European stage was about to end, only for Frankfurt hit back through Rafael Borre.

Eintracht Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada shoots under pressure fron Rangers' John Lundstram

Rangers fans will forever rue Ryan Kent’s miss at the death - denied late in extra time by goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

Somehow, with that, you just knew it wouldn’t be their night.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his band of blue-shirted brothers deserved so much more. So too did Steven Davis and Allan McGregor in what could be one of their final games at the club. It really wasn’t supposed to end like this.

As Frankfurt celebrated in front of the mass of white in the far end, Rangers’ players and fans could only look on through tear-filled eyes.

They were given a guard of honour on the pain-filled path to the podium for the presentation, the consoling hugs from Uefa dignitaries meaning little.

It was the bitterest of ends to a night had drawn up to 100,000 fans to Seville - some from far flung destinations, most without tickets.

The determination to be here was matched only by the resourcefulness in hunting down tickets.

Originally allocated 9,500 of the 42,700-capacity stadium, it was clear many more had struck lucky in the scramble for seats.

The sea of blue from Ibrox-on-Tour spilled out beyond the Rangers end, flowing towards the Frankfurt section.

Joe Aribo shows his delight after putting Rangers into the lead

From the stands, banners showed fans mobilising from Luxembourg to Hamburg, from the Isle of Wight to Mid-Ulster.

Van Bronckhorst had backed his players to handle the pressure but Rangers started nervously.

A missed header from John Lundstram allowed Daichi Kamada through on goal. Lundstram recovered to get back, then Allan McGregor blocked, before Dijibril Sow shot into McGregor’s arms.

Later a pass from Sebastian Rode, sporting a blue and white headband after being caught by Lundstram early on, freed Ansgar Knauff on the right. He turned inside but his effort was pushed wide by McGregor.

Van Bronckhorst had gone with the same XI that beat RB Leipzig at Ibrox to set up this Seville decider.

Here, they had to be more patient, growing into the game, closing Frankfurt down. It also meant shutting the supply line to the dangerous Filip Kostic, who was raiding forward from left back, sending a dipping effort over and another drive wide of the back post.

The first real glimpse of Rangers’ threat had come just before a drinks break - conditions were still energy-sapping even if the searing daytime heat had cooled. Scott Wright was felled as he raided forward but play continued, with Aribo taking a touch and curling an effort wide.

Rafael Santos Borre of Eintracht Frankfurt celebrates after scoring his side’s winning penalty

A header from Lundstram was tipped clear by Trapp, while Kent fizzed an effort over.

The second half opened to a backdrop of pyrotechnics in the Frankfurt end, with red flares sending a cloud of smoke across the pitch. Through the haze and smell of sulphur came danger, as Kamada found Lindstrom, whose shot was deflected just wide.

A challenge from Connor Goldson on Borre had Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner leaping on the touchline and the video assistant reaching for a replay. It wasn’t given. Goldson may have been a little lucky.

Then, in the 57th minute, ecstasy for those in blue, a personal nightmare for defender Tuta.

Perhaps unsettled by a lapse moments earlier when Aribo set up Kent for a shot that spun wide, he made a hash of a simple clearance as Sow tried to head the ball back.

He slipped at the vital time, with Aribo coming charging in, racing away from the Tuta’s despairing dive before sweeping home.

But Frankfurt, who have powered their way through this competition unbeaten, were always going to come again.

After a bad miss from Kamada, they levelled in the 68th minute.

Rangers went to sleep at a throw and Kostic swapped passed before drilling in a cross. Goldson was static, with Borre beating Calvin Bassey to the ball to ram home.

Rangers' Aaron Ramsey walks past the Europa League trophy

In extra time, Borna Barisic’s piledriver caused problems for Trapp. Frankfurt threatened through Ajdin Hrustic, who drove an effort wide, while Kristin Jakic’s shot crept over.

Kent should have won it, with his shot on a cross from sub Kemar Roofe somehow blocked by Trapp’s legs, and Davis firing over.

And so to penalties. James Tavernier, nerves of steel on the biggest of occasions, swept Rangers in front, but the Germans stayed cool in front of the baying masses in blue, exemplified by Christopher Lenz’s fine kick to level.

Davis converted confidently - did you ever doubt him? Before Hrustic sent McGregor the wrong way.

On it went. Scott Arfield powered home, so too Daichi Kamada despite the ‘keeper guessing correctly.

But Ramsey, brought on for the shootout, saw his weak effort blocked by Trapp.

Filip Kostic and Kemar Roofe scored, and Borre won the competition with the 10th and final kick.

FRANKFURT: Trapp; Toure, Tuta (Hasebe, 58), N’Dicka (Lenz, 101), Knauff, Sow (Hrustic, 105), Rode (Jakic, 90), Kostic, Lindstrom (Hauge, 71), Kamada, Borre.

Subs not used: Grahl, Lammers, Ache, Chandler, Da Costa, Barkok, Paciencia.

RANGERS: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic (Roofe, 117), Jack (Davis, 74), Lundstram, Kamara (Arfield, 91), Wright (Sakala, 74, Ramsey, 117), Aribo (Sands, 100), Kent

Subs not used: McLaughlin, Lowry, Balogun, King, McCrorie

Referee: Slavko Vincic (Slovenia)