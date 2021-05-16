Rangers fans defy Covid rules to celebrate title win on Shankill 

Police scanning images after hundreds crowd onto streets in loyalist area of Belfast

Celebrations: Police had to close off the Shankill Road in Belfast as thousands of Rangers fans poured onto the streets. Credit: Alan Lewis/Photopress Belfast

Police are scanning images of crowds who gathered on the Shankill Road after a Rangers’ Scottish Premiership win.

Hundreds of people were filmed on the Shankill despite Covid restrictions still currently limited to outside gatherings of 10 people.

The PSNI have warned they will gather evidence of potential Covid restrictions breaches following celebrations on the Shankill Road on Saturday.

Police were forced to close the road to traffic for a time, over fears for the safety of motorists and pedestrians while the gathering was taking place.

Images shared on social media show large crowds gathering in Belfast as flares were lit to celebrate the 4-0 victory over Aberdeen on Saturday.

An impromptu band parade also took place during several hours of celebrations in the loyalist area of Belfast.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said they’re aware of crowds gathering and of events planned to mark the occasion.

“Police are in the area and we would remind those involved about the importance of adhering to the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations. We will gather evidence of potential breaches and those responsible for them”, they said.

“Investigations will follow and where appropriate, enforcement action may be taken in the coming days.”

Chief Inspector Darren Fox said police attended to "explain and encourage" people to adhere to the coronavirus rules, adding that "action may be taken" in relation to the alleged breaches.

"It is extremely disappointing to see the numbers involved, which are clearly a breach of the regulations, when we know so many other people are playing their part to keep people safe and adhere by the regulations," he added.

The Rangers victory marked the end of the Scottish Premiership season as they lifted the title for the 55th time.

This was despite Health Minister and Ulster Unionist MLA Robin Swann urging people across Northern Ireland not to gather in large groups.

“I am very aware of just how important football is to many people, not least over the past number of months when Covid-19 restrictions curtailed so much of our lives,” he said.

“There may be a temptation to get together for these big matches – both through indoor mixing between households and in larger gatherings outdoors. I would urge people to keep abiding by the public health advice and Covid-19 restrictions. This is how we protect ourselves and others.

“Northern Ireland has made real progress against the virus, but the threat is still very much there. It is still making people very ill and still claiming lives. Please stay safe and maintain social distancing.”

In March, the PSNI launched an investigation after hundreds of Rangers fans gathered on the Shankill Road to celebrate the Glasgow football club's first Scottish league title in 10 years.

The incident drew widespread criticism but no arrests were made despite police calling to the homes of a number of people pictured at the large gathering.

Meanwhile, Police Scotland have arrested 28 people after three officers were injured as thousands of Rangers celebrated in Glasgow. A spokesperson said "many more arrests will follow" after what it described as "disgraceful scenes".