Rangers fans fear losing vote after missing proxy deadline ahead of Europa League semi-final

Supporters have appealed to the Electoral Office ahead of Europa League semi-final

Thousands of Rangers supporters in Northern Ireland are waiting to hear from the Electoral Office amid fears they will be denied the opportunity to vote in the Assembly election.

Rangers play their Europa League semi-final second leg against German side RB Leipzig on May 5.

But because the Glasgow side only qualified last Thursday night, supporters missed the deadline to apply for postal and proxy votes, which was last Tuesday.

Now fans are hoping political parties can put pressure on the Electoral Office to allow them the opportunity to vote. Barring a late change of heart, unionist parties could miss out on crucial votes.

Among the fans heading to Glasgow for the match is Brian Weir from the Rathfriland based supporters’ club.

He said that at a time when political parties are all calling for as many people to get out and vote as possible, action should be taken to prevent voters being disenfranchised through no fault of their own.

“I don’t think anyone predicted Rangers fans would be in this position,” he said.

“In 150 years this is only the fifth time the club has been in a European semi-final. We’re not Liverpool or Manchester City.

"Matches like this don’t come around every year. It’s only natural that supporters, who have been travelling to matches for years, don’t want to miss out.

“But the match was only confirmed after the date for proxy and postal voting applications had passed. Everyone who has a ticket isn’t going to give up the opportunity to go to the game, but we don’t want to lose the opportunity of voting either.

“We’re told to use our vote and we want to use our vote. Given the state the country is in, it looks like every vote could be crucial and we would all appreciate the chance to be involved.”

While Rathfriland, in the south Down constituency, isn’t a strong area of unionist support, votes could still be crucial in an Assembly election where Diane Forsythe is standing for the DUP after replacing Jim Wells as the party candidate. Jill Macaulay will be seeking votes for the UUP and the TUV are standing former UUP man Harold McKee.

But the issue of disenfranchising Rangers fans will affect other parts of the country.

“I have contacted the Electoral Officer, but all they’re telling us is that the deadline has passed and to try again next week to see if the situation has changed,” Mr Weir added.

“We’re not a big club, but there are going to be plenty of Rangers fans left in the same position across the country. That’s a lot of people who are now going to be denied the opportunity to vote.

“We’ll obviously be setting out early on the morning of May 5 and won’t be back before the polls close. If we’re all being encouraged to use our votes, surely something can be done to allow that to happen due to unforeseen circumstances?”

Mr Weir said common sense should prevail.

He added: “There won’t be too many Rangers fans turning down the chance to watch their team in a European semi-final.

"It might be the last chance many of us have to do that, but given the circumstances, and given the possibility that some seats could be won by just a few votes, surely a way can be found for everyone who wishes to use their democratic right to vote?”

Last week TUV Upper Bann Assembly candidate Darrin Foster wrote to the Electoral Office asking for the issue to be considered.

The TUV said Mr Foster has not yet received a reply to his request.

Council elections are being held in England, Scotland and Wales on May 5, though the date for postal applications only closed yesterday, a full week behind the Northern Ireland deadline.

The Electoral Office has been contacted for comment.