Rangers fury sparks probe into 'slur' against Alfredo Morelos

'No place in football' for County player's alleged offensive remark, raps Gerrard

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard placed the onus on opponents Ross County to investigate claims of an offensive comment to Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos in yesterday's 4-0 win at the Global Energy Stadium.

County midfielder Michael Gardyne was booked by referee John Beaton for 'foul and abusive language' following the incident on the stroke of half-time as Gers maintained their grip on the Scottish Premiership lead.

Gers defender Connor Goldson reacted furiously to the incident, which came just after Iain Vigurs had crunched into Morelos. The Light Blues centre-back was among a number of players who surrounded Beaton to complain about the alleged slur, while Gerrard marched onto the pitch to confront Beaton as the whistle went for the interval.

The Ibrox boss said: "I only heard what my players were saying they heard. That wasn't good, that's what I can say. This is a situation for Ross County, (manager) Stuart Kettlewell and the officials to deal with.

"But what my players are saying they heard, it shouldn't be heard on a football pitch. That's all I'm going to say on it.

"I wanted to know if the referee heard what my players heard. He said he never, so from there I just moved on and went to do my half-time team talk and focused on the game.

"But what was apparently said doesn't belong on a football pitch. There's no place for it. There's a campaign to eradicate this kind of stuff from the game. We want to be at the forefront of backing these campaigns.

"But this wasn't one of my players, so it's not really for me to deal with, it's for Ross County and the officials to deal with moving forward. But we will continue to back every campaign if it makes the game better."

Defending Gardyne, Kettlewell insisted the referee would have taken stronger action had his player really overstepped the mark with his words.

"I know what the referee has booked Michael for and heard his reasons for that," said Kettlewell. "It was for foul and abusive language, that's how you would bracket it. I know the wording that was used from John's side of things.

"If there is something we feel is untoward or against the morals of the football club, then he'll be punished like anyone else would be.

"I will get the version from him, get it in his words and find out exactly what happened. We'll need to make sure it lines up to what John (Beaton) has said. John was standing a yard or two away from the situation, so we have to give him some credit.

"It's all blown up now and there are stories flying about regarding what's been said. I am not condoning it if anything has been said that's out of order, but we'll need to speak to Michael and see what happened."