Rangers hit by Covid outbreak ahead of Europa League tie and Celtic clash

Rangers have suffered a Covid-19 outbreak ahead of their Europa League decider and first encounter against Ange Postecoglou's Celtic side.

The Ibrox club have not divulged how many players have been affected.

A club statement read: “Rangers can confirm that during our testing schedule, we have received positive Covid-19 tests.

“Those identified as positive are now in self-isolation along with 'close contacts'.

“We have followed best practice in our procedures and protocols. From the outset of the pandemic, Rangers have worked closely with the Scottish government and Scottish football to ensure the health of our staff is protected at all times. We will continue to do so.”

Steven Gerrard's side face Alashkert in Armenia tomorrow in the second leg of the play-off after winning the first leg 1-0.

They then host Postecoglou's in-form team in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday ahead of the international break.

Meanwhile, new Celtic signing Josip Juranovic is excited about the prospect of playing in Postecoglou's attack-minded set-up. The Croatia right-back has signed a five-year contract after moving from Legia Warsaw.

“Celtic are a big club and it was a big opportunity for me,” he said. “I want to see myself on this stage and I want to give everything here.”