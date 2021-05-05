Rangers ‘in discussions’ over Northern Ireland trip as Steven Gerrard recalls ‘low point’ of England’s Windsor Park defeat

Steven Gerrard has confirmed that Rangers are in discussions over a trip to Northern Ireland to revisit the scene of an admittedly ‘low point’ in the manager’s own playing career.

The former Liverpool midfielder was in the England midfield on that fateful night in September 2005, when David Healy’s 73rd minute goal earned a famous 1-0 win for Northern Ireland at Windsor Park.

Recently, Linfield invited the Gers over to Windsor Park to celebrate their world record 55th league title.

Should a friendly happen this summer and barring a monumental collapse, Linfield would have by then drawn level with Rangers, the club currently on the cusp of its own 55th championship title.

The Blues brothers have a long-standing close relationship, and with the vast number of Rangers supporters in Northern Ireland, a friendly between the sides would be a sell-out, as it has been in the past.

"There is an open invitation there,” Linfield chairman Roy McGivern told the Belfast Telegraph in March. “We would want to bring them over in a post-Covid environment and I'm sure if we had Steven Gerrard and his players here the stadium would be packed to the rafters. I have relayed that message to Stewart (Robertson – Rangers chairman) and his board and it is something we will keep on our radar.”

Now Rangers boss Gerrard has confirmed that discussions are ongoing over the specifics.

"Every time I have been over to Northern Ireland from a personal point of view when I am representing England, I always get a fantastic welcome,” he said, taking questions from fans during a 'Team Talk' initiative last week organised by the Rangers Charity Foundation and shirt sponsors 32Red.

"I am really looking forward to coming back over once life is back to normality and it would be great if we could get the team over there at some point. It is something that we are discussing at the moment.”

Nine years ago, when the Ibrox outfit were in the middle of a financial nightmare, Linfield hosted them in a fundraising fixture with proceeds from the game going to Rangers, who had current Linfield boss David Healy in their line-up. It was a gesture that has never been forgotten by the Glasgow giants.

Linfield were invited for a return match in 2013, with Rangers since coming back to Windsor in 2016 for current Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew’s testimonial.

Should they make the trip again under Steven Gerrard, it would mark a return to the scene of the 2005 crime for Gerrard, one of only two World Cup qualifying defeats England have suffered since 2000.

One of his opponents in the centre that night was a young Steven Davis, now the lynchpin of Gerrard's title-winning team at Ibrox.

“He wouldn’t dare give me stick when he’s trying to get into my team,” smiled Gerrard.

"Listen, it was certainly a low point from my point of view, we lost the game 1-0 and I was awful on the night.

"I didn’t play well at all. Davo did OK, I will give him that! We won’t give him too much praise!

"The atmosphere was fantastic, it was electric like it always is.

“We didn’t play well and we were well beaten by the better team on the night. Sometimes you have got to hold your hand up in football. Davo won’t be getting too ahead of himself or too big headed. I wouldn’t allow that!"