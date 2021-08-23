Rangers investigating fans’ alleged racist chanting about Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League Play-off, first leg match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Picture date: Wednesday August 18, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Celtic. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Rangers have launched an investigation after a social media video showed fans allegedly chanting a racist song about Celtic's Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi.

The footage, from what looks like a supporters' bus, emerged on Sunday afternoon, when the Light Blues were in Dingwall for a 4-2 win over Ross County.

In response, a club spokesperson said: "Rangers condemns all forms of racism and discrimination.

"Those who partake in such behaviour are not representative of our club or the loyal support who have stood by us through thick and thin.

"We are currently investigating to identify the individuals involved." Celtic said in a statement on Sunday evening: "If reports are accurate then such sickening and pathetic racist behaviour directed towards Kyogo Furuhashi deserves absolute condemnation.

"Unfortunately, a number of Celtic players in recent years have suffered similar racist abuse.

"As a club open to all, we stand firmly against racism in all its forms and we will give Kyogo our full support.

"All stakeholders must work together in tackling all forms of bigotry."

Police Scotland has been approached for comment by the PA news agency.

Furuhashi, 26, joined Celtic from Vissel Kobe this summer and has become an immediate favourite at Parkhead with six goals in seven games.