Rangers legend Ally McCoist condemns social media video of Neil Lennon

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has leapt to the defence of former Celtic manager Neil Lennon, after a video of the Lurgan-man surfaced on social media.

The video, which has been shared on social media on Wednesday, appears to show 47-year-old Neil Lennon, although it is not clear when filming of the footage took place.

The former Northern Ireland international recently resigned as manager of Celtic in February, after a successful second spell at the Scottish club, winning two league titles, two Scottish Cups and a League Cup.

Neil Lennon left Celtic in February (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Branding the video an “invasion of his privacy” and calling those behind it a “disgrace”, 58-year-old McCoist said it “shouldn’t be allowed”.

He told talkSport Radio: "I have been there so I'm not going to preach to anybody about it, but what I will say is I think the invasion of his privacy is a disgrace.

“I find stuff like this disgusting. We don’t know what state they’re in and how vulnerable they feel.

"It shouldn't be allowed, it simply shouldn't be allowed.”

The former Rangers rival added that camera phones allowed people on social media to “take absolute liberties”, branding them “one of the worst inventions in the world”.

“It is a scandal. I just find it unbelievable that anybody in a situation where somebody needs help would film it rather than help. What's that all about?” he added.

Users on social media have been quick to condemn the video, with fans on both side of the traditionally hostile Scottish Old Firm rivalry slamming those behind the video.

Crystal palace winger Andros Townsend said the video was a “low point”.

“Videos like that is where you kind of lose faith in fellow mankind. Some retweets, some likes. Five minutes of fame...is more important to people than actually helping a man who has clearly had one too many,” he added.