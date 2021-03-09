Rangers legend Ally McCoist urges Northern Ireland fans to wait until it is safe before gathering to celebrate

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has appealed to club fans here to postpone their celebrations to mark the club's first title win in a decade until its "safe".

On Sunday supporters gathered in the Shankill where it was reported flares and fireworks were set off after the Glasgow side won its first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years.

The PSNI yesterday described the scenes as "disappointing", insisting the gathering was "clearly" a breach of coronavirus rules and have launched an investigation.

Mr McCoist is Rangers' record goalscorer of all time, netting 355 goals in all competitions and managing the team between 2011-15. He urged supporters to wait until it was safe to come together.

He asked fans to be patient during an interview with BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme yesterday. "What I'm saying to the fans is that I sat in the house last night and had a glass of beer, and I toasted Steven [Gerrard] and I toasted the team," he said.

"I would just say to Rangers fans - keep our fingers crossed, we will be ready to celebrate at the correct time and we can hopefully all do it in our stadium very, very soon."

Meanwhile in Scotland, large numbers of supporters made their way to Ibrox Stadium and Glasgow's George Square to mark the achievement amid calls to celebrate at home.

First Scottish Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the crowds were "infuriating and disgraceful" and could delay the end of the Covid lockdown.

Fines were issued in Corby in Northamptonshire in England after about 200 fans gathered.

Police handed out three fines and said the organiser would be fined £10,000.

The PSNI has not commented on whether or not any fines or notices were issued in Belfast.