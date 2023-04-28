Rangers must find a way to break Celtic’s stranglehold to restore some dignity and salvage season

Rangers boss Michael Beale (left) and Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will go head-to-head again on Sunday — © SNS Group via Getty Images

Todd Cantwell must star for Rangers if they are to have a chance against Celtic on Sunday — © SNS Group via Getty Images

It’s been quite a tame week with regards the build-up to this blockbuster of a Scottish Cup Semi-Final between Rangers and Celtic. Both camps have remained tight-lipped which probably tells us all about the importance of this game to both sides.

Realistically the winner of this Semi-Final between will surely go on to lift the trophy with League One Falkirk and Championship Inverness awaiting the winners.

Both sides have shown for the majority of this season that the gap between them and the other 10 Premiership sides is widening which makes the gap to the lower league clubs as big as it’s ever been in my opinion.

If either Rangers or Celtic weren’t to go on to lift the trophy on June 3 it would be one of the biggest upsets in the history of the Scottish Cup so this is a winner takes all game for the Old Firm and deep down, they know it.

For Rangers to finish the season trophy-less would be a major disappointment which means finding a way past their great rivals is a prerequisite.

There was a lot of optimism around Ibrox at the beginning of the season with new signings, key players retained and Champions League qualification guaranteed so expectations were high. Unfortunately, it hasn’t went according to plan and with the Scottish Cup the only piece of silverware left, if James Tavernier doesn’t hold the Cup aloft their season can only be described as a failure.

Michael Beale wouldn’t be fully to blame but he will have to shoulder his share of the criticism that inevitably will come in his direction.

He talked the talk and was very bullish when he arrived in November and openly said the aim to was to win title number 56 and improve the club’s Cup record. Now is the time for him to deliver on his promises and retain the Scottish Cup Rangers won last season.

If Rangers are in desperate need of a trophy, then Celtic are on the verge of another momentous treble. Four times both sides have met this season and if those meetings are anything to go by it would take a brave man to go against Celtic maintaining their unbeaten run.

They have the best players, have shown the most consistency and are excelling in the challenge of keeping Rangers at bay.

​Injury concerns

Both managers would clearly love to have a selection headache with all their key players being fit, however whilst they may still have the headache it’s for the wrong reasons!

Beale and his counterpart Ange Postecoglou both come into this one with serious doubts surrounding some important players.

Beale is sweating on the availability of Conor Goldson and Ryan Kent. He knows with the strength of this Celtic team he needs his best players available and these two come into that category. Their absence would be a devastating blow for him and Rangers.

As for a reason why with Goldson, Rangers have conceded seven goals in their last three games and he hasn’t played a minute. That alone tells you how vital his presence is.

If they have any ambitions of ending Celtics dominance, there has to be major improvements defensively.

Rangers can’t afford to be chasing the game or give Celtic a head start otherwise they will pick holes in them as they did recently at Parkhead.

John Souttar and Ben Davies in my eyes are number two centre halfs. By that I mean they aren’t dominant enough physically; they seem quite quiet lads who are happy to look after their own game and both lack the leadership qualities needed to hold together a back four when the backs are against the wall.

There’s been a fragility about Rangers when the two of them have started together and if that’s the case come kick-off on Sunday Celtic will be licking their lips.

If Goldson does makes it however, that alone will give the Rangers players a huge psychological lift.

On Kent, he hasn’t always delivered the numbers his talents warrant but he loves this fixture and has the capabilities to hurt Celtic. There are not many Rangers players who possess the individual ability to turn the game in an instant but he has and like Goldson if he passes his fitness test then Rangers chances of winning increase.

On the other side of the city there’s an argument to be had as to who’s been the player of the year in Scotland with Kyogo Furuhashi or Reo Hatate being the two names in the running. My personal choice is the latter.

Hatate has been the standout player and if he’s missing for this game, that would be a bitter blow for Celtic.

I know he’s been absent for a few weeks but because of his incredible fitness levels, if he says he’s fit he plays in my eyes. He brings dynamism to the midfield that Celtic can’t replace, his passing range can unlock defences and his ability to get into to scoring positions makes him the complete midfielder.

When I look at the rumoured transfer fees of midfielders in the Premier League then Hatate must be on the radar to replace some of them such are his talents.

Jota is another who is facing a race against time to make the game and if misses out Celtic lose a creative spark who has an eye for a goal.

Yes, there are replacement options for Postecoglou but I’m not sure they bring the flair and inventiveness that Jota brings. Time and again he’s given Borna Barasic a tough time in this fixture so I’m sure the Croat will be looking frantically at the team sheet to see if Jota is on it.

Barasic won’t be the only one as both sets of supporters will be hoping desperately that their game changers are fit.

​Key player

Kyogo Furuhashi will be many people’s choice as their best performer of the season and his contribution in the Old Firm will be the reason for that.

He’s been a real thorn in the side of the Ibrox club notching five goals in the last three meetings between the sides and with that form he will be desperate for the game to get underway.

His movement is what hurts defenders but also the number of times he runs offside unnerves them too.

By doing that it puts doubt in the minds of the opposition and can create indecision regarding their defensive line which is exactly what he’s trying to do. He’s relentless in his pursuit of goals and will be fully aware of his recent record against Rangers, which makes him even more dangerous.

Todd Cantwell came to Rangers to rediscover his form and reinvent his career and as yet it’s not fully taken off. He’d lost his way over the past couple of seasons but if he thought he was coming to Scotland to slowly find his feet then he was sadly mistaken.

He’s been involved in two Old Firm games so knows the importance of the rivalry and what it takes to win.

He has shown in glimpses what he’s capable off but if there’s ever a time to fulfil his potential then the moment has arrived.

Rangers need someone to step up and be the difference against Celtic, there’s no doubt he has the capabilities but does he have the mentality?

Overall, Rangers have all the work to do, the ball is in their court.

Celtic have undoubtedly got their number and it’s up to Rangers to break their stranglehold. They have been getting closer in recent games but there’s doubts as to whether they can piece together the complete performance to overthrow them.

Celtic has been relentless and will not be taking anything for granted which means it’s finely poised and as always will be compulsive viewing.

These games rarely pass off without incident but let’s hope unlike the recent meeting at Celtic Park that we are talking about the football on the pitch rather than issues off it.