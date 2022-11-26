Rangers need someone more experienced than Michael Beale for Ibrox hotseat, says Stephen Craigan

Scottish Premiership

Scottish football expert Stephen Craigan believes Rangers would be making a mistake in appointing Michael Beale as their new manager.

QPR boss Beale, who was Steven Gerrard’s right-hand man at Ibrox when Rangers won the League title two years ago, is the big favourite to be named Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s replacement after the Dutchman was sacked earlier this week.

Beale followed Gerrard to Aston Villa before branching out on his own at Loftus Road during the summer where he has been in charge of 21 games.

The 42 year-old is a highly regarded coach and great player motivator, but Craigan insists the struggling Ibrox side need an experienced and accomplished manager if they are to stop the dominance of cross-city rivals Celtic.

Writing in his Belfast Telegraph column, former Northern Ireland international Craigan, who spent his entire professional career playing in Scotland, states: “Michael Beale is the one name that has dominated the headlines and I understand why because of his past association with the club but I’m not sure that alone is enough of a qualification to get such a high-profile job.

“There is no doubt that the benchmark for any Rangers manager first and foremost is to get the better of city rivals Celtic which is easier said than done at the minute.

“That looks a very big challenge as Ange Postecoglou has got his side firing and they won’t be in the mood to stop.

“Postecoglou is an experienced fine-tuned manager having been around the world and that’s shown in how his team are set up but also how astute he’s been in the transfer market.

“This is where it could count against Beale as he has limited experience wheeling and dealing in the transfer market as a number one. With Rangers needing so many players I feel it’s best suited for a more renowned candidate who has been there and done it.”