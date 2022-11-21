Rangers’ sacking of Giovanni van Bronckhorst is the first step towards restoring positivity at Ibrox

Ibrox Stadium, in winter. The long-assumed, accepted facade of gravitas. Its sight lines alone traditionally placing fear into opposing teams, Rangers’ home has taken on a jaded appearance of a place of long shadows and high hopes.

With the sacking of Giovanni van Bronckhorst – an inevitable outcome given the molten flow of, at various points, rage and baleful indifference from the Light Blues fans – Glasgow’s south side can possibly sketch out a greater landscape of optimism before a season ends in total disarray.

The fate of Van Bronckhorst, such a gifted midfield orchestrator in his Ibrox playing days, an era of relative largesse under Dick Advocaat, has been sealed, following not only a series of uninspiring results but a sheer lack of identity on the pitch.

Moreover, with the embarrassments heaped on Rangers following a catastrophic foray into this season’s Champions League – the club now holds the unenviable record of having the worst performance at group stage level – likely promoted the club’s boardroom to act, albeit eventually.

The power brokers at Rangers can never be accused of dynamism when it comes to addressing on-field matters, but the reality is not even the gilded reputation of Van Bronckhorst would have been enough to salvage his role looking ahead.

A poised, sophisticated, decent man took on the challenge of restoring Rangers to the summit of Scottish football and, although there were highs across the last twelve months – namely reaching the Europa League final and winning the Scottish Cup – he has discovered, crucially, that fine memories at this level seldom cut you slack amid the insatiable, bigger picture. There are always immediate challlenges to address, a team to imbue with confidence irrespective of disappointments.

In the demanding environment of the Old Firm, where the preposterous notion of winning every game is the accepted norm, being a so-called ‘big’ name can only shield you for so long. And with Rangers trailing Celtic by nine points in the Premiership as early as November, the stark reality is, without question, inescapable.

Not unreasonably, Van Bronckhorst, along with assistant Roy Makaay, were seen as scene shapers to replenish Rangers in the wake of Steven Gerrard’s sudden departure to Aston Villa. There is no doubt the former Feyenoord boss understood the Ibrox club as an institution in itself but, as each club and manager is judged primarily on results, this is where the downfall and lack of belief emerged.

This wayward term, dropping points against St Mirren and Livingston for instance, losing to St Johnstone and being swept aside by Celtic in September have been agonisingly key moments in the disintegration.

It all seems odd, considering the optimism ahead of 2022-23. A penalty kick away from claiming the Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt, having carried on Gerrard’s fine work in Europe, rallying a dejected team to despatch Hearts just a few days later at Hampden in the Scottish Cup Final – Van Bronckhorst’s sole piece of managerial silverware at Ibrox – the portents were good and a genuine, high-wire, title race against Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic was expected.

However, the hammerings in the Champions League against Ajax, Napoli and Liverpool took their toll psychologically on a manager and players, where the diffident performances and self-confidence visibly wilting held up Van Bronckhorst as a coach who had reached a glass ceiling.

A string of injuries, particularly to Connor Goldson, could not be circumnavigated, and failure to extract the best from a set of players – many of whom, such as Steven Davis, Allan McGregor and Ryan Jack, in the autumn of their careers – has brought Rangers to this juncture. The law of diminishing returns has haunted Van Bronckhorst, who was not been given sufficient funds to refresh the squad, as well as a team whose character in major games has been relentlessly questioned.

Other matters, such as recent stubbornness to play both Alfredo Morelos and Antonio Colak together up front in domestic games and playing two holding midfielders against most Premiership opponents gave rise to criticism of a coach, whose default position was usually one of negativity.

So often a one-paced Rangers team under his watch failed to break down spirited, but ultimately limited, opponents as Van Bronckhorst eschewed the brazen, scattergun, attacking philosophy of Postecoglou across the city.

As always, a managerial departure is a many-sided reality – there are moments and quirks of fate that can progress, or regress, a career. As Rangers seek to appoint only the club’s 18th manager in its history, Van Bronckhorst will, in time, be viewed with mixed feelings.

A patchwork of poor results, wracked with Champions League soul searching, can only end with the inevitable outcome.