Rangers seeking legal advice over alleged ‘sectarian’ video police investigation

Rangers FC expressed concern that video was ‘taken as genuine’

Rangers fans celebrate at the Berlin Bar on the Shankill Road after their side won the Scottish Premiership title. Picture Colm O'Reilly.

Rangers are “confident” that no criminality took place after Police Scotland launched an investigation into a video circulating on social media allegedly showing its players using sectarian language during a post-match party on Saturday.

Rangers lifted the Scottish Premiership trophy for the first time in 10 years on Saturday after beating Aberdeen 4-0 at Ibrox.

Read more Rangers fans defy Covid rules to celebrate title win on Shankill

That led to huge crowds gathering in Glasgow and along the Shankill Road in west Belfast despite Covid-19 restrictions.

In a tweet on Monday, Police Scotland said it was aware of a video on social media apparently showing Rangers players using sectarian language while celebrating on Saturday.

The force added: “We are assessing its contents and will liaise with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service as part of our enquiries.”

The video shows a number of people allegedly using the sectarian language while singing ‘Sweet Caroline’.

Rangers said it was aware of the video and said it was “evident” it was shared with an “adjoining narrative” which attempted to discredit the players and the reputation of the club.

“This highlights the dangers of ‘trial by social media’,” Rangers’ statement continued.

“It is deeply concerning that this video has been taken as genuine and has been shared widely including by some political representatives who should be mindful of their influence and legal processes.

“Our squad is richly diverse. Sectarianism is unacceptable and has no place in our club which is underlined by our Everyone Anyone campaign.

“We are confident that no criminality took place, we have sought legal advice and look forward to cooperating with Police Scotland.”

Meanwhile, the PSNI warned they will gather evidence of potential Covid restriction breaches during the street party on the Shankill Road.

Hundreds of people were filmed in the area on Saturday despite Covid restrictions limiting outside gatherings to 10 people.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show, DUP MLA Christopher Stalford condemned the scenes.

“The rules are the rules,” he said. “The law is the law.

“I know we’re moving to a situation to try and ease the restrictions on people, but there’s no excuse for breaking the law.”